No paperwork for NPS retirees' medical allowance: New rules explained

The government has moved to a fully automated system for paying fixed medical allowance (FMA) to National Pension System (NPS) beneficiaries, eliminating the need to submit medical bills and reducing delays.

The Finance Ministry earlier this month issued a memorandum laying out a bank-driven mechanism by which pensioners will receive FMA in their bank accounts every quarter. The change is designed to simplify access to a key post-retirement benefit and improve cash flow certainty for retirees.

What has changed

Until now, processes around medical allowance for NPS retirees involved procedural steps that often led to delays or confusion. The new framework introduces a centralised, automated flow:

No requirement to submit medical bills or claims

Direct credit of FMA into pensioners’ bank accounts

Quarterly payments at rates notified by the government

Banks to execute payments through centralised processing units At the core of the system is the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO), which will verify eligibility and authorise payments. How the new system works The revised mechanism relies on coordination between government departments and banks, with clearly defined roles: Eligibility verification: The CPAO checks records received from Pay & Accounts Offices. Authorisation: A Special Seal Authority is issued to the pension-disbursing bank. Execution by banks: The bank’s Central Pension Processing Centre credits the allowance directly into the pensioner’s account.

Quarterly disbursement: Payments are made every quarter at rates notified by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare. The memorandum explicitly states that “payment of FMA will be automatic and no bill is required to be submitted by the beneficiary”, signalling a shift to a system-driven approach rather than a claim-based one. Why this matters for pensioners For NPS retirees, especially those dependent on fixed incomes, predictability and ease of access are critical. The new system addresses several long-standing issues: Reduced administrative burden: Pensioners no longer need to maintain or submit documentation for reimbursement. Timely payments: Automation reduces processing delays, ensuring regular inflow.

Lower risk of errors: Centralised verification and execution limit discrepancies. This is particularly relevant for elderly pensioners who may find paperwork and follow-ups difficult. Key compliance requirement: Life certificate Despite the automation, pensioners must still fulfil one critical condition: submission of an annual life certificate. Must be submitted every year in November Can be done digitally or physically through the bank Failure to submit may lead to suspension of payments The memorandum specifies that payments beyond November are contingent on this submission, making it a non-negotiable compliance step. What happens after a pensioner’s death The rules also clarify the process for continuation of benefits to family members: