NPS, UPS, APY charges revised from Oct 1: Here's how much you'll pay now

Charges for government sector NPS and UPS subscribers
- PRAN opening charge: Rs 18 for an e-PRAN kit (default option) and Rs 40 for a physical PRAN card
- Annual maintenance charge: Rs 100 per account
- Transaction charge: Nil
- Accounts with a zero balance will not attract annual maintenance fees.
- Charges for APY and NPS-Lite subscribers
- For APY and NPS-Lite subscribers, the charges are uniform and minimal:
- PRAN opening charge: Rs 15
- Annual maintenance charge: Rs 15
- Transaction charge: Nil
Charges for private sector NPS and NPS-Vatsalya subscribers
- Nil – for corpus up to Rs 1 lakh
- Rs 100 – for Rs 1–2 lakh
- Rs 150 – for Rs 2,00,001–10 lakh
- Rs 300 – for Rs 10,00,001–25 lakh
- Rs 400 – for Rs 25,00,001–50 lakh
- Rs 500 – for corpus above Rs 50 lakh
Key takeaways
