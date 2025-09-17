Kolkata home sales jump 33% in a month, Rajarhat, Dum Dum top spots in Aug

Kolkata’s housing market is showing strong festive-season momentum. The Kolkata Metropolitan Area (KMA) registered 6,196 residential property sales in August 2025, marking a 15% year-on-year (YoY) rise and a sharp 33% increase month-on-month (MoM) compared to July, according to Knight Frank India.

The data, sourced from the Directorate of Registrations and Stamps Revenue, covers both primary (new sales) and secondary (re-sales) of residential apartments.

Between January and August 2025, a total of 41,440 apartments were registered, reflecting a 37% YoY growth compared to the same period in 2024. This sharp surge signals buoyant homebuyer appetite and the resilience of Kolkata’s housing market.

Monthly Residential Sales Deeds Registered: August 2024 – August 2025 Mid-Sized Homes Dominate Apartment size trends underline a shift toward practicality and affordability: 501–1,000 sq. ft homes accounted for 55% of registrations, up from 48% in August 2024. 0–500 sq. ft units made up 32% of sales. Larger homes of 1,000+ sq. ft gained share at 13%, nearly double the 7% seen a year ago. This indicates steady demand in the mid-segment and a gradual premiumisation trend, with more buyers opting for larger living spaces. Market Hotspots Top 10 locations – Monthly Sales Deeds registered in August 2025 The North Zone led with 35% of registrations, supported by affordability in areas such as Dum Dum, Baranagar, Barasat, Lake Town, and Belgharia. The South Zone followed closely at 34%, together making up over two-thirds of the city’s activity.