NRI health insurance surges 150%: Why more choose treatment in India

More non-resident Indians (NRIs) are looking to India for health insurance and medical care, with a 150 per cent year-on-year surge in overall NRI health insurance adoption, according to PolicyBazaar. The growth has been sharp among women, rising by 125 per cent, while NRIs under 35 have seen a 148 per cent increase.

“There’s been a huge shift in the way NRIs view India’s healthcare system. It’s not just about affordability, it’s about trust in the infrastructure,” said PolicyBazaar in its latest report.

Tier-3 cities see nearly half of NRI health insurance claims

An interesting trend emerging from the data is that Tier-3 cities now account for 46 per cent of NRI health insurance claims. This, the report suggests, points to growing confidence in India’s smaller cities where families often secure policies for elderly parents.

The share of NRI claims across hospital categories is as follows: Tier 1 cities: 21 per cent Tier 2 cities: 33 per cent Tier 3 cities: 46 per cent South Indian cities dominate NRI hospital preferences across all tiers. Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru lead among Tier-1 cities, while Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kollam top the list for Tier-2. Thrissur, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta feature prominently among Tier-3 locations. India’s medical tourism advantage: 60-90 per cent savings One of India’s key draws is the stark cost difference for surgeries and medical procedures when compared to the US and UK. For instance:

• Heart bypass surgery costs $5,000 - $8,000 in India versus $70,000 - $150,000 in the US. • Knee replacement surgery is priced at $4,000 - $6,000 in India compared to $30,000 - $50,000 in the US. • A liver transplant in India costs $25,000 - $35,000, while the same procedure in the US can range from $300,000 to $500,000. • Kidney transplants are performed at $7,000 - $12,000 in India, whereas in the US, costs range between $200,000 and $300,000. The average NRI claim amount for elective procedures in India is between $2,000 and $15,000. More complex surgeries, however, can see claims in the range of $20,000 to $40,000—still far lower than international prices.

Insurance premiums in India much lower than US, GCC Another strong incentive for NRIs is the affordability of health insurance premiums. In India, annual premiums range from $120 to $300 per person. By comparison, US health insurance premiums average $8,000 per person annually, while in GCC countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the figure is between $4,000 and $5,000. A comparison of average annual premiums shows: United States: $8,000+ United Kingdom: Free under NHS; private insurance ranges from $1,500 to $3,000 GCC countries: $4,000 - $5,000 India: $120 - $300 Surge in online searches for India-based health insurance

As more NRIs consider healthcare options in India, there’s been a visible spike in online searches related to health insurance. PolicyBazaar noted: • Searches for “Health insurance India for NRIs” grew by 60 per cent year-on-year. • Queries for “Medical treatment for overseas citizens in India” rose by 45 per cent in the last 18 months. • “Best health insurance plans for parents in India” is consistently among the top five NRI insurance searches from the UAE, UK, and US. No wait times, world-class hospitals and culturally familiar care India’s private healthcare network is appealing to NRIs not just for the cost savings, but also for its efficiency. Hospitals like Apollo, AIIMS, and Tata Memorial are equipped with advanced technology and internationally trained doctors. Unlike Western healthcare systems, Indian private hospitals offer quicker consultations and surgeries, often without the long waiting periods.

For many NRIs, being treated in India also means family support, English-speaking medical staff, and a sense of cultural familiarity. “These softer factors make a huge difference during recovery,” said the report. Some health insurance policies now also include on-ground assistance for NRIs, especially those seeking treatment for elderly parents in India. Many hospitals provide complete packages that cover visas, travel arrangements, and post-operative care. Generic medicines cut long-term costs India’s pharmaceutical industry, particularly its stronghold in generic medicines, offers another layer of cost advantage. For chronic conditions, the savings are substantial. Consider these comparisons: • Insulin costs $1-$5 per vial in India, compared to $100-$300 in the US.

• Paracetamol (10 tablets) is priced at $0.50 in India, while in the US it’s $5-$10. • Atorvastatin (for cholesterol) costs $2-$5 per month in India, versus $30-$50 in the US. • Blood pressure medicines are $2-$10 per month in India, whereas the US prices range between $50 and $200. • Cancer drugs like Imatinib are priced at $100-$500 per month in India, compared to over $10,000 in the US. Infectious and respiratory diseases top NRI hospitalisation claims When it comes to hospitalisation reasons, infectious diseases account for the largest share at 18 per cent, followed by respiratory ailments at 11 per cent. Cancer and heart-related conditions each comprise 9 per cent of total claims. Other common hospitalisation reasons include gastrointestinal diseases, injuries, musculoskeletal problems, and neurological disorders.