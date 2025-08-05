Enjoy Business-Class movie experiences with New PVR INOX Kotak Credit Card

If your weekend plans often include a movie date, here’s something to make those outings more special. Kotak Mahindra Bank, in partnership with PVR INOX, has reintroduced the PVR INOX Kotak Credit Card, designed to offer a “business-class” movie experience for cinema lovers across India.

With credit card usage increasingly linked to lifestyle enhancements, this offering stands out by merging financial convenience with luxury entertainment — particularly for urban consumers looking to optimise their spending while upgrading their leisure experiences.

This isn’t the first time Kotak and PVR INOX have collaborated — their partnership goes back 17 years. However, the 2025 relaunch comes with fresh features and a stronger lifestyle focus.

What is new? Kotak has teamed up with PVR INOX to reimagine 43 of their most premium cinemas in 21 cities, now branded as Kotak LUXE and Kotak INSIGNIA. Along with the plush seating, gourmet food and five-star appeal of these cinemas, the PVR INOX Kotak Credit Card is offering a limited period 25% discount on all Kotak Luxe and Insignia tickets*. With the PVR INOX Kotak Credit Card, enjoy: - Unlimited movie tickets* - 20% off on food and drinks at PVR INOX cinemas - Exclusive Access to Kotak LUXE & INSIGNIA lounges

“We’re giving moviegoers more than just benefits — we’re giving them an experience. Our partnership with PVR INOX has always been about making every movie night special for our customers. The card, in tandem with the Kotak Luxe and Kotak Insignia experience, adds opulence to the magic of movies," said Frederick Dsouza, Business Head – Credit Cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank: Gautam Dutta, CEO – PVR INOX Ltd. said “At PVR INOX, we constantly strive to enhance the movie-going journey by blending entertainment with elegance. Our partnership with Kotak Mahindra Bank is a testament to that commitment — the PVR INOX Kotak Credit Card not only offers unmatched benefits but also redefines what it means to enjoy cinema in India. It’s a seamless integration of luxury, convenience, and cinematic delight.”

Unlimited Free Tickets: Earn 1 free movie ticket worth ₹300 for every ₹10,000 spent in a billing cycle. No cap — the more you spend, the more tickets you earn. Discounts at PVR INOX: 5% off on movie ticket bookings via PVR INOX outlets, app, or website. 20% off on food and beverages inside PVR INOX theatres. Premium Access: Complimentary access to PVR LUXE and INSIGNIA in-cinema lounges in 43 premium cinemas across 21 cities. Fees and Usage Joining Fee: Nil—but annual fee is ₹499 recurring from the second year. Add-on Card Fee: ₹299.

Interest Rates: Annualized rate of 45% (3.75% monthly). Late Payment Charges: ₹500–₹1,200 depending on overdue amount. Contactless Tap-to-Pay: Up to ₹5,000 per tap enhances convenience and safety How You Save with the PVR INOX Kotak Credit Card Let’s break down how a typical monthly spend can lead to substantial savings for movie enthusiasts. If you spend ₹1,500 on movie tickets, you get 5% off, which translates to a ₹75 saving. Add another ₹2,000 spent on food and beverages at PVR INOX cinemas, and you enjoy a 20% discount — that’s a ₹400 saving. On top of that, for a total monthly card spend of ₹12,000, you also receive a free ₹300 movie ticket.

That adds up to ₹775 in monthly savings. Even if you're not a frequent moviegoer, the benefits accumulate fast. The more you use the card, the more free tickets and discounts you unlock — making every outing more rewarding How to Claim Your Free Movie Ticket (M-Coupons) Log in to Kotak Mobile Banking App or net-banking. Navigate to Credit Card → PVR INOX Coupons. Claim eligible M-Coupons within 2 billing cycles. Use each coupon worth up to ₹300 when booking a show on PVR app or website. Apply last five digits of your mobile number and card’s last four digits at checkout

Who Should Apply? Ideal for you if: You watch movies at PVR INOX 2–4 times a month or more. You spend ₹10,000+ monthly across all categories to maximize free ticket milestones. You enjoy gourmet F&B and premium theatre experiences. Less suitable if: You prefer other cinema chains or online streaming. Your monthly spending falls below the milestone threshold. You expect cashback on grocery, travel, or retail categories. To redeem your movie ticket vouchers (known as M-Coupons), please follow these steps on the Kotak Mobile App Login to MB App / Kotak Net Banking section

