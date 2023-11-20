Home / Economy / News / Global slowdown blues will stall demand for office space this year: Crisil

Global slowdown blues will stall demand for office space this year: Crisil

IT firms and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) of multinational corporations are expected to keep demand modest in the near term amid global economic headwinds

BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 1:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The demand for commercial office space is expected to stagnate this fiscal year at 32-34 million square feet (msf) amid global uncertainties, according to Crisil rating. 

IT firms and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) of multinational corporations, the two most dominant players in India’s commercial office space, are expected to keep "demand modest in the near term amid global economic headwinds," said Crisil.

IT companies and GCCs are the main factors in the slowdown

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services (ITeS) companies occupy 42-45 per cent of the operational stock. Global Capability Centres (GCCs) of multinational corporations have also emerged as key tenants in the past few years, occupying around a third of the total stock.

" Headcount addition in the Indian IT/ITeS sector has already come to a halt amid tapering revenue growth and pressure on profitability. Plus, the sector may look to control costs, including rent. Two, GCCs may defer large-scale leasing plans in India amid the weak macroeconomic outlook in key regions such as the US and Europe,” said Gautam Shahi, Director, Crisil rating. 
 

But net leasing is expected to grow 10-12% next fiscal to 36-38 million square feet
 
According to Saina Kathawala, Associate Director, Crisil Ratings, notwithstanding the near-term hiccups, net leasing is expected to grow 10-12 per cent in the next fiscal year to 36-38 msf. Net leasing refers to absorption of new office space less space vacated by tenants.
 

The trend in net leasing data by CRISIL shows that absorption of new office space declined to as low as 21 msf in the fiscal year 2021. However, in the last two fiscal years, it has picked up substantially, reaching 27 msf in FY22 and 33 msf in FY23.

The following chart represents Grade-A office space with an operational stock of around 705 msf as of March 2023 for seven major cities — Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), National Capital Region (NCR) and Pune.

CRISIL Ratings



Indian cities provide highly competitive rental rates 

 Average rentals in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Bengaluru, and National Capital Region Delhi are Rs 130, Rs 90, and Rs 80 per square foot, respectively, way below Asian peers such as Shanghai (Rs 310), Seoul (Rs 230), and Manila (Rs 150). It is also significantly lower than global metro cities such as Singapore (Rs 640), Hong Kong (Rs 570), Tokyo (Rs 500), Sydney (Rs 390), London (Rs 610), and New York (Rs 560), shows data analysed by Crisil.

“Growth is expected to remain at a similar level over the medium term as well, supported by both GCCs and domestic enterprises. GCCs are expected to drive office demand, given the cost advantages of the Indian market vis-à-vis other developing markets as well as the availability of a skilled talent pool,” said Kathawala.

Employers pushing for increased physical occupancy in offices may prove to be another tailwind for office leasing. Most companies — including those in technology, which otherwise were favouring work-from-home — are now pushing for return to office on most days of the week. Physical occupancy, which averaged 40% last fiscal, is expected at 65-70% this fiscal, noted Crisil. 





Also Read

Indian GCC market size to grow 144% to $110 billion by 2030: EY report

Infosys Q2FY24 preview: Subdued earnings on cards despite mega deal wins

Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed

More downside seen in Infosys earnings estimate; stock to derate: Analysts

Salary of Infosys CEO Salil Parekh drops 21% to Rs 56.45 crore in FY23

Uttar Pradesh govt's 'halal ban' keeps meat sellers on tenterhooks

Rural retail inflation higher than urban in 18 of the past 22 months

Laptop, tablet imports surge 42% to $715 million amid licensing fears

Women accorded top priority under PM Mudra Yojana scheme: FM Sitharaman

India a $4 trillion economy? Adani to Fadnavis hail, but no official word

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Office spacesIndian investments into GCCMNCsIT firmsWork from home

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story