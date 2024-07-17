Olympic Games 2024: 60% surge in visa applications for Paris from India

Are you travelling to Paris in the coming weeks? With the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games just around the corner, Atlys, an online visa platform, has reported a substantial increase in visa applications for Paris.

— 40% increase in Paris travel listings on Atlys. — Interest extends to Nice, Aubervilliers, Colombes, and Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine. — Tier 1 cities (Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore) lead in applications — 45% increase in group visa applications on Atlys. — 50% increase in sports tourism-related queries. — Airbnb bookings for the Olympic dates up by 400% compared to last year.

Paris: A top destination

Paris is seeing a nearly 40% increase in active travel listings on Atlys. The city’s iconic landmarks and Olympic venues are expected to draw millions. However, the interest doesn’t stop at Paris. Travellers are exploring vibrant locations such as Nice, Aubervilliers, Colombes, and Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, all hosting key Olympic events. Lesser-known areas like Châteauroux for shooting events and Colombes for field hockey are also experiencing a rise in bookings, offering visitors a varied French experience.

Surge from Tier 1 cities and beyond

While travellers from Tier 1 cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore dominate the applicant pool, there's an increase in applications from smaller towns and rural areas too. In response, French consulates in India have ramped up their processing capabilities. On average, Olympic visitors are receiving their visa decisions in under a week, a notable improvement compared to usual processing times. This expedited service ensures a smoother experience for travellers.

"Due to the exceptionally high volume of visa applications, the appointment calendar for visas is full for several weeks. Therefore, it is recommended that you start your application at least eight weeks before the planned departure date," French consulates in India said.

Increase in group travel bookings

There has been a rise in group travel bookings, with families and friends planning their Olympic trips together. Atlys has seen a 45% increase in group visa applications.

Rise in sports tourism

A notable 50% increase in sports tourism-related queries has been observed. Travellers are not only seeking to attend the Olympic events but also showing interest in visiting iconic French sports venues like Stade de France and Roland Garros.

Airbnb bookings surge

Bookings on Airbnb show that travellers from over 160 countries have already secured their accommodations for the duration of the Games. As of March 31, the number of nights booked in the Paris region for the Olympic dates has increased by over five times (400 per cent) compared to the same period last year.

Cost of France visa

On March 14, 2024, the European Commission increased Schengen short-stay visa fees. Applicants will now have to pay approximately Rs 8,217.

Challenges for Indian travellers

"Indian travellers often face challenges when applying for visas to France, including understanding the documentation requirements and long processing times. To mitigate these difficulties, it is advisable to apply for the visa well in advance, ideally three to four months before the planned travel date," said Mohak Nahta, CEO of Atlys.

"This allows ample time to gather all necessary documents, address any potential issues, and ensure a smooth application process. Additionally, early applications can help avoid the peak rush periods and increase the chances of securing a visa in time for major events like the Summer Olympics," he explained.

Types of France visas for Indians

Short-stay visas

These visas are for stays up to 90 days. Reasons for applying include:

Short courses or internships

Visiting family or friends

Business trips

Tourism

Short-term employment under specific conditions

Long-stay visas

This visa must be obtained by foreign nationals living outside the European Union, the European Economic Area or Switzerland, wishing to live in France for a longer period.

The long-stay visa allows you to live in France for a specific duration and lets you enjoy the same privileges as someone with a temporary residence or a multiyear residence permit. Additionally, it gives you the opportunity to request a residence permit from the local Préfecture (regional administrative office) where you reside in France, allowing you to continue your stay in France.

These visas are for stays over 90 days, suitable for:

Studies

Work

Other extended stays

Applying for a France visa in India

Visa applications are handled by French consulates or the visa section of the Embassy of France in Delhi. Consulates are in:

Mumbai

Puducherry

Kolkata

Bengaluru

Steps to apply for a France visa

1. Determine visa type

Visit the French Government's official website for Indian passport holders.

Use the visa wizard to understand requirements, fees, and documents needed.

2. Fill out application form

Create a France-visas account online.

Gather documents: passport, photos, and other relevant documents.

3. Book your appointment

Schedule an appointment on the VFS Global website.

Visit the nearest VFS Global centre on your appointment date.

4. Submit your application

Bring your visa application form and required documents.

VFS Global will review your application, collect the fee, and take your biometric data.

5. Track your application

Use the VFS online tool to monitor your application status.

Collect your passport from the visa centre once notified, or opt for courier delivery for an extra fee.