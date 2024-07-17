Muharram 2024 holiday: Banks, stock market, schools shut today; know more

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar, marked by solemn mourning and reflection. The 10th day, known as Ashura, holds particular importance. Today, i.e., July 17, 2024, Muslims around the world will observe Ashura, commemorating the tragic events of the Battle of Karbala with profound sorrow and contemplation.

Muharram is observed as a public holiday in India, with various institutions such as banks, schools, and government offices closing in observance.

Muharram 2024: What's closed?

BSE, NSE to remain shut

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), India's major stock exchanges, will not operate on Wednesday due to the Muharram observance.

The stock, equity derivative, SLB, currency derivatives, and interest rate derivatives segments will all see a pause in trading activities as confirmed by the BSE. Although the stock markets are closed, companies will still announce their financial results for the first quarter of the financial year 2024–2025 (Q1FY25) as planned.

Asian Paints Ltd, LTIMindtree Ltd, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, and Elecon Engineering Company Ltd will disclose their results for the June quarter.

Muharram 2024: Banks to be shut today

In observance of Muharram, banks in various Indian states will remain closed today. These states include New Delhi, Patna, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya.

Schools to be shut

In alignment with the Muharram observance, schools in Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Goa, and Gujarat will be closed today. Students are advised to confirm this holiday with their school authorities.

Muharram 2024: Traffic advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory due to the Tazia processions across the national capital on July 17. Key roads like Mathura Road, Ma Anandmayee Marg, and Mehrauli-Badarpur Road will experience disruptions.

Traffic will also be heavily regulated in areas such as Jama Masjid Road, Chawri Bazar Road, and the vicinity of Connaught Place from 12:00 noon to 9:30 pm, impacting several other major thoroughfares throughout the city.

Will the commodity market open today?

Trading will resume in the evening at the National Commodity Exchange (NCDEX) and the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) after being closed during the morning session, which normally runs from 9 am to 5 pm. Trading activities on the Indian commodity market will restart at 5 pm today.