Over 1 mn UP govt staff risk salary loss if assets not declared by Aug 31

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has issued a final ultimatum to its employees: Declare your assets by August 31 or face serious consequences. Over 1.3 million state government employees are yet to submit their property details via the Manav Sampada portal.

A notice issued by the UP government, reviewed by Business Standard, states: 'All officers and employees are informed that it is mandatory to register the details of immovable and movable assets for the financial year 2023-2024 on the departmental evaluation portal (Manav Sampada) by August 31, 2024. Failure to do so will result in being marked as absent, and they will not receive their monthly salary. This will take effect from the salary for August 2024 onwards until the registration process is completed.' Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The notice further stated: 'Employees who have not registered on the portal for the financial year 2023 by August 31, 2024, despite repeated instructions, will be considered absent from duty, and necessary action will be taken in accordance with departmental guidelines.'

According to a report by NDTV, despite multiple extensions, only about 26% of the 1.78 million government employees in Uttar Pradesh have completed the necessary submissions. The government had initially set the deadline for December 31, 2023.

What is Manav Sampada?

Manav Sampada is an integrated Human Resource Management System (HRMS) designed for government departments. Its primary function is to streamline and digitise human resource processes such as recruitments, postings, promotions, and transfers. "The system helps maintain and protect employee data in electronic form, making it easier for departments to manage their workforce effectively," according to the official portal.

Originally implemented in Himachal Pradesh, the Manav Sampada portal has now been adopted by several states and departments, including Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar (Forest), Maharashtra (Jal Pradhikaran), Chandigarh, Punjab, and others.

Steps to register on Manav Sampada

If you’re a government employee looking to register on the Manav Sampada portal, here’s a step-by-step guide:

1. Visit the official website: Go to https://bsmedia.business-standard.comehrms.upsdc.gov.in

2. Log in: Click on "eHRMS Log in" at the top right corner of the homepage.

3. Enter details: A login popup will appear. Fill in the required details such as the department name, user ID, password, and captcha code.

4. Create a new user: Once logged in, click on "Create New User" to register a new employee.

5. Provide employee details: Enter the employee's details, including name, date of birth, gender, joining date, department, and other relevant information.

6. Submit and generate credentials: After rechecking the details, click "Submit". The system will automatically generate an Employee User ID and password.

How to file property returns on Manav Sampada

Filing your property return is mandatory. Here are the steps:

1. Log in: Access the portal and locate the section related to property listing.

2. Select a reporting officer: Choose the appropriate reporting officer for your submission.

3. Fill out the details: Enter the Annual Property Return (APR) details for the current and previous years.

4. Categorise your assets:

Immovable assets: Land, houses, shops, and other buildings.

Liquid assets: Stocks, money market instruments, and government bonds.

Movable assets: Furniture, gold, and other personal property.

Provident fund: Amounts deducted by the employee.

Life insurance: Policies taken by the employee.

Debts and liabilities: Any debts or other financial obligations.

5. Save and submit: Once all details are entered, save the form and submit it to the reporting officer.