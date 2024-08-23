Your bank account will be automatically debited to replenish FASTag balance

In a move aimed at enhancing convenience and efficiency, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has updated its e-mandate framework to allow for automatic replenishment of FASTag and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) balances.

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system that uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to allow vehicles to pass through toll plazas without stopping for cash payments.

Imagine you have a FASTag linked to your bank account. Previously, if your FASTag balance fell below a certain threshold, you would receive a notification to recharge it. Under the new e-mandate framework, your bank account will be automatically debited to replenish the FASTag balance, ensuring uninterrupted toll payments.