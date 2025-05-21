Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Paid and kept private: Paytm adds new 'hide transaction' feature

Paid and kept private: Paytm adds new 'hide transaction' feature

Fintech company says feature that lets users mask specific transactions will help ensure privacy

Paytm
Paytm(Photo: Reuters)
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 1:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Fintech company Paytm has a new feature called Hide Payment that allows users to mask selected transactions in their visible payment history and ensure privacy if they share their device with others.
 
Paytm says the feature empowers users with greater control over their financial activity on the app and keep certain transactions private, be it for personal, professional, or gifting reasons.
   

Hide Payment feature of Paytm

Paytm said the features enables users to hide specific payments from their transaction timeline. This can help in keeping certain expenses away from plain view, especially when users share their device or app with others.
 
The hidden transactions aren’t deleted but are simply masked from the regular transaction history, and can be viewed or unhidden at any time.
   

How to hide a transaction in Paytm: Step-by-step guide

 
  • Open the Paytm app and go to ‘Balance & History’. 
  • Swipe left on the payment you wish to hide. 
  • When the option appears, tap on ‘Hide’. 
  • Confirm by selecting ‘Yes’ on the confirmation prompt.
 
The payment will now be hidden from your payment history.
 
Once hidden, the transaction will disappear from your main history.

Also Read

Premium

Antfin sells 4% stake in Paytm; General Atlantic offloads 10% stake

China's Ant Group sells $246 million worth of Paytm shares in block trade

Here's why Paytm share price slipped 5% in trade on May 13; details here

China's Ant Group to sell 4% stake in Paytm for $242 million: Report

Stocks to Watch today, May 9: Britannia, Swiggy, Titan, Kalyan Jewellers

   

How to view or unhide a transaction in Paytm

 
To access your hidden payments:
   
  • Open the Paytm app and go to ‘Balance & History’. 
  • Tap the three-dot icon next to ‘Payment History’. 
  • Select ‘View Hidden Payments’ from the menu. 
  • Enter your mobile handset’s access PIN or provide biometric (finger/face) verification. 
  • Swipe left on the transaction you wish to unhide, then tap on ‘Unhide’.
 
The transaction will now be visible again in your payment history.
 
Paytm said in a statement the feature “offers users more control over their payment history,” adding that privacy in financial matters is increasingly becoming a user priority. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

America tops global wealth growth but rich are eyeing opportunities abroad

Premium

Start early, choose right ITR form: Tax guide for professionals

PMAY-Urban completion deadline extended till Dec 31: Here's how to apply

India's new import policy for gold, silver, platinum: What it means for you

New HDFC credit card rule: Lounge access only if you spend this much

Topics :PaytmPaytm Payments BankBS Web Reports

First Published: May 21 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story