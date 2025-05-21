Paid and kept private: Paytm adds new 'hide transaction' feature

Fintech company Paytm has a new feature called Hide Payment that allows users to mask selected transactions in their visible payment history and ensure privacy if they share their device with others.

Paytm says the feature empowers users with greater control over their financial activity on the app and keep certain transactions private, be it for personal, professional, or gifting reasons.

Hide Payment feature of Paytm

Paytm said the features enables users to hide specific payments from their transaction timeline. This can help in keeping certain expenses away from plain view, especially when users share their device or app with others.

The hidden transactions aren’t deleted but are simply masked from the regular transaction history, and can be viewed or unhidden at any time.

How to hide a transaction in Paytm: Step-by-step guide

Open the Paytm app and go to ‘Balance & History’.

Swipe left on the payment you wish to hide.

When the option appears, tap on ‘Hide’.

Confirm by selecting ‘Yes’ on the confirmation prompt.

The payment will now be hidden from your payment history.

Once hidden, the transaction will disappear from your main history.

How to view or unhide a transaction in Paytm

To access your hidden payments:

Open the Paytm app and go to ‘Balance & History’.

Tap the three-dot icon next to ‘Payment History’.

Select ‘View Hidden Payments’ from the menu.

Enter your mobile handset’s access PIN or provide biometric (finger/face) verification.

Swipe left on the transaction you wish to unhide, then tap on ‘Unhide’.

The transaction will now be visible again in your payment history.

Paytm said in a statement the feature “offers users more control over their payment history,” adding that privacy in financial matters is increasingly becoming a user priority.