New HDFC credit card rule: Lounge access only if you spend this much

Customers will from June 10 not be able to access airport lounges by swiping their cards

credit card
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 1:48 PM IST
HDFC Bank has announced new terms for domestic airport lounge access under its Tata Neu Infinity Credit Card. The terms, effective June 10, change the way cardholders avail of complimentary lounge services.
 
What’s changing
 
Swipe-to-access discontinued: Customers will no longer be able to access lounges by swiping their credit cards at the lounge counter.
 
Voucher-based entry introduced: Lounge access will now be granted through digital vouchers, which will be issued based on eligible card spending.
 
Lounge voucher terms

  • Cardholders must spend at least Rs 50,000 in a calendar-year quarter to earn lounge access vouchers. 
  • Once the spending threshold is met, the bank will send a notification via SMS and email. 
  • The earned voucher must be claimed within 120 days, and once claimed, it remains valid for 180 days.
 
Lounge Access Limits
 
  • A maximum of two domestic lounge accesses per quarter will be allowed. 
  • It amounts to eight complimentary lounge accesses in a calendar-year, provided the spending condition is met each quarter.
 
Where to check eligibility
 
Cardholders can check their spending and voucher eligibility by logging into:
 
HDFC NetBanking or
 
HDFC MobileBanking App
 
Under the “Credit Cards” section, users should navigate to the “Rewards Portal” to track their lounge benefit status.
   
Current Policy valid till June 9
 
Until the new system comes into effect, customers can continue to enjoy:
 
Eight complimentary domestic lounge accesses per year, limited to 2 per quarter.
 
First Published: May 20 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

