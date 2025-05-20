New HDFC credit card rule: Lounge access only if you spend this much

HDFC Bank has announced new terms for domestic airport lounge access under its Tata Neu Infinity Credit Card. The terms, effective June 10, change the way cardholders avail of complimentary lounge services

What’s changing

Swipe-to-access discontinued: Customers will no longer be able to access lounges by swiping their credit cards at the lounge counter.

Voucher-based entry introduced: Lounge access will now be granted through digital vouchers, which will be issued based on eligible card spending.

Lounge voucher terms

Cardholders must spend at least Rs 50,000 in a calendar-year quarter to earn lounge access vouchers.

Once the spending threshold is met, the bank will send a notification via SMS and email.

The earned voucher must be claimed within 120 days, and once claimed, it remains valid for 180 days.

Lounge Access Limits

A maximum of two domestic lounge accesses per quarter will be allowed.

It amounts to eight complimentary lounge accesses in a calendar-year, provided the spending condition is met each quarter.

Where to check eligibility

Cardholders can check their spending and voucher eligibility by logging into:

HDFC NetBanking or

HDFC MobileBanking App

Under the “Credit Cards” section, users should navigate to the “Rewards Portal” to track their lounge benefit status.

Current Policy valid till June 9

Until the new system comes into effect, customers can continue to enjoy:

Eight complimentary domestic lounge accesses per year, limited to 2 per quarter.