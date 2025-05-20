Start early, choose right ITR form: Tax guide for professionals

With the tax filing season underway, professionals should initiate the process early. This will enable them to file timely and accurate tax returns. Early filing of returns will also help them receive tax refunds sooner.
Choose correct ITR form
Resident professionals opting for the presumptive taxation scheme (PTS) regime under Section 44ADA typically file using ITR-4 (Income Tax Return Form 4). However, if total income exceeds ₹50 lakh or includes capital gains (excluding long-term gains under Section 112A up to ₹1.25 lakh), foreign income or assets, income from multiple house properties, or agricultural income over ₹5,000, ITR-3 becomes applicable.
“ITR-4 is also inapplicable if the professional is a company director; held unlisted equity shares in the previous year; has brought forward or wants to carry forward loss; has income on which tax has been deducted at source (TDS); or has claimed foreign tax credit on foreign income,” says Sanjoli Maheshwari, executive director, Nangia Andersen India. In all these cases, ITR-3 must be used. Calculate Income Tax: Income Tax Calculator Tool
Eligibility for presumptive taxation
PTS under Section 44ADA applies to resident individuals or partnership firms (excluding LLPs) with annual gross receipts up to ₹50 lakh, extendable to ₹75 lakh if cash receipts are within 5 per cent of total gross receipts.
“Under this scheme, 50 per cent of the total gross receipts would be deemed to be profits and gains from the profession and would be taxed accordingly. Further, no deduction of expenditure is then allowed under Sections 30 to 38 of the Income Tax (I-T) Act,” says Maheshwari.
The scheme is available to a wide range of professionals, including those in legal, medical, engineering, accountancy, consultancy and other notified services.
Compliance becomes simpler
This scheme simplifies compliance by eliminating the need to maintain detailed books or undergo tax audit, allowing professionals to save time, effort and expenses on compliance.
“It allows professionals to avoid the need for complex calculations of actual expenses, depreciation, and so on,” says Maheshwari.
Not for professionals with low margins
The scheme has certain limitations. LLPs and non-resident assessees cannot avail of it, nor can professionals with gross receipts exceeding ₹50 lakh (₹75 lakh under specified conditions) in a financial year.