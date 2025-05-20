Start early, choose right ITR form: Tax guide for professionals

With theseason underway, professionals should initiate the process early. This will enable them to file timely and accurate tax returns. Early filing of returns will also help them receive tax refunds sooner.

Resident professionals opting for the presumptive taxation scheme (PTS) regime under Section 44ADA typically file using ITR-4 (Income Tax Return Form 4). However, if total income exceeds ₹50 lakh or includes capital gains (excluding long-term gains under Section 112A up to ₹1.25 lakh), foreign income or assets, income from multiple house properties, or agricultural income over ₹5,000, ITR-3 becomes applicable.

PTS under Section 44ADA applies to resident individuals or partnership firms (excluding LLPs) with annual gross receipts up to ₹50 lakh, extendable to ₹75 lakh if cash receipts are within 5 per cent of total gross receipts.

“ITR-4 is also inapplicable if the professional is a company director; held unlisted equity shares in the previous year; has brought forward or wants to carry forward loss; has income on which tax has been deducted at source (TDS); or has claimed foreign tax credit on foreign income,” says Sanjoli Maheshwari, executive director, Nangia Andersen India. In all these cases, ITR-3 must be used.

“Under this scheme, 50 per cent of the total gross receipts would be deemed to be profits and gains from the profession and would be taxed accordingly. Further, no deduction of expenditure is then allowed under Sections 30 to 38 of the Income Tax (I-T) Act,” says Maheshwari.

The scheme is available to a wide range of professionals, including those in legal, medical, engineering, accountancy, consultancy and other notified services.

Compliance becomes simpler

This scheme simplifies compliance by eliminating the need to maintain detailed books or undergo tax audit, allowing professionals to save time, effort and expenses on compliance.