ITR filing: How to correct errors in your ITR using discard ITR feature

Did you know there is a useful feature for taxpayers who have made a mistake while filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) form and noticed it after submission. You can easily make changes by using the discard ITR feature. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp What is the ‘discard ITR’ feature? The ‘discard ITR’ feature allows taxpayers to abandon an incorrectly filed or incomplete ITR and start afresh without any penalties or complications. This option can be used repeatedly, provided the ITR status remains unverified or pending verification.

Prior to this feature, if an individual wanted to rectify errors in their submitted ITR, they had to wait until the original ITR was filed and verified. Once verified, they could then file a revised ITR to correct the mistakes. However, with the introduction of the ‘discard ITR’ option, taxpayers can delete their unverified ITRs and file a fresh return, saving them time and effort.

“Taxpayers have the option to ‘discard’ their filed ITRs if they choose not to verify them. This allows them to file a new ITR after discarding the unverified one. However, if the ‘ITR filed’ is discarded and the subsequent return is filed after the due date, it will be considered a belated return, which has its own implications. Therefore, it is advisable to check whether the due date for filing the return is still valid before discarding any previously filed return. Taxpayers must remember that once an ITR is discarded, the action cannot be reversed. Therefore, be cautious when using the ‘discard’ option. Discarding an ITR means it is considered not filed at all,” said Adhil Shetty, CEO of Bankbazaar.com

How to discard your ITR



Login to the Income Tax Portal.

Navigate to ‘e-file’ section.



Select ‘e-verify return’.



You will see ‘e-verify’ and ‘discard’ options beside your ITR.

Choose ‘discard’ to delete the filed return.



You can file a fresh return after discarding.

This can be repeated as many times as needed, as long as the ITR status is ‘unverified’ or ‘pending for verification’.