Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / ITR filing: How to correct errors in your ITR using discard ITR feature

ITR filing: How to correct errors in your ITR using discard ITR feature

The Discard ITR option acts as a delete option for income tax returns that have been filed but are waiting for verification

income tax, tax, taxation
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Did you know there is a useful feature for taxpayers who have made a mistake while filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) form and noticed it after submission. You can easily make changes by using the discard ITR feature.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What is the ‘discard ITR’ feature?
 
The ‘discard ITR’ feature allows taxpayers to abandon an incorrectly filed or incomplete ITR and start afresh without any penalties or complications. This option can be used repeatedly, provided the ITR status remains unverified or pending verification.

Prior to this feature, if an individual wanted to rectify errors in their submitted ITR, they had to wait until the original ITR was filed and verified. Once verified, they could then file a revised ITR to correct the mistakes. However, with the introduction of the ‘discard ITR’ option, taxpayers can delete their unverified ITRs and file a fresh return, saving them time and effort.
 

More From This Section

Premium

Life insurance premium rates are rising; select one at early age

Bajaj Finserv AMC launches fund 'focused on' 25-30 largecap stocks

Goa, Thailand, Bali, Coorg: Top 10 destinations for August holidays in 2024

HDFC Bank hikes FD rates; see latest rates for ICICI, Kotak, & other banks

Fund review: ICIC Pru Short Term Fund

“Taxpayers have the option to ‘discard’ their filed ITRs if they choose not to verify them. This allows them to file a new ITR after discarding the unverified one. However, if the ‘ITR filed’ is discarded and the subsequent return is filed after the due date, it will be considered a belated return, which has its own implications. Therefore, it is advisable to check whether the due date for filing the return is still valid before discarding any previously filed return. Taxpayers must remember that once an ITR is discarded, the action cannot be reversed. Therefore, be cautious when using the ‘discard’ option. Discarding an ITR means it is considered not filed at all,” said Adhil Shetty, CEO of Bankbazaar.com
 
How to discard your ITR

Login to the Income Tax Portal.
 
Navigate to ‘e-file’ section.

Select ‘e-verify return’.

You will see ‘e-verify’ and ‘discard’ options beside your ITR.
 
Choose ‘discard’ to delete the filed return.

You can file a fresh return after discarding.
 
This can be repeated as many times as needed, as long as the ITR status is ‘unverified’ or ‘pending for verification’.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paying Income Tax with credit card: Benefits, disadvantages and process

ITR filing: Who is responsible for paying taxes on minor's earnings?

How to obtain Form 16A: Your guide to downloading TDS certificates

Aadhaar OTP, electronic verification: Ways to verify Income Tax return

ITR filing 2024: Forms, eligibility criteria, and what you need to know

Topics :ITR filingPersonal Finance income tax return

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story