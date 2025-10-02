Pay safe, invest smart: Sebi's new @Valid UPI handles protect your money

If you invest in stocks, mutual funds, or other securities, paying securely just got easier. On Wednesday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) launched two new tools — validated UPI handles (@valid) and SEBI Check — to help investors avoid fraud and ensure money only goes to SEBI-registered intermediaries.

What’s new for investors?

@valid UPI handles:

Every SEBI-registered intermediary (brokers, mutual funds, etc.) will now use a UPI ID ending with @valid. These IDs will also carry suffixes like “.brk” (broker) or “.mf” (mutual funds) so you instantly know who you’re paying.

Trust symbols:

Payments made through @valid handles will show a green triangle with a thumbs-up symbol, confirming authenticity. A QR code with the same symbol ensures you’re paying the right entity.

Wide adoption already: Over 90% of investors’ brokers and all mutual funds have already switched to the @valid UPI system. Still flexible: You can continue using NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, but the @valid handle gives you a faster and safer digital option. SEBI Check tool: Before you transfer money, you can verify UPI IDs or bank account details of intermediaries through the SEBI Check portal, Saarthi app, or SEBI website. This can be done through the Sebi Check platform, its Saarthi app, or the Sebi portal, using either the @valid UPI ID or account number and IFSC code of the intermediary.

"These initiatives provide assured security, prevent fraud and enhance transparency in investor payments," Sebi said, urging investors to actively use the @valid handle and verify details before transferring funds. Why it matters for you Fraudulent fund collection by unregistered entities is one of the biggest risks investors face today. With these changes:

You can easily identify if your broker or mutual fund is genuine.

You get extra security through unique UPI IDs and trust symbols.

You can verify every payment detail yourself before sending money. Investor takeaway Always look for the @valid suffix and green thumbs-up icon when making UPI payments to brokers or mutual funds. And when in doubt, use SEBI Check to confirm the details. A quick verification could save you from losing thousands to fraud.