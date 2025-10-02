Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Hinduja tops global NRI billionaire list with ₹1.85 lakh cr: M3M Hurun 2025

Hinduja tops global NRI billionaire list with ₹1.85 lakh cr: M3M Hurun 2025

NRIs create ₹8.9 Lakh Cr wealth empire across London, San Jose, Abu Dhabi & Miami

Gopichand Hinduja & family, with a wealth of ₹1.85 lakh crore, have once again topped the list of the richest non-resident Indians (NRIs) in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025. Close behind is steel magnate LN Mittal & family, based in London, with a wealth of ₹1.75 lakh crore.
 
The list highlights the global spread of Indian entrepreneurship, with leaders across metals, technology, infrastructure, and retail making their mark in cities from London to San Francisco. 
M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025– Richest Non-Resident Indians
 
At third place is Jay Chaudhry, the San Jose–based founder of cybersecurity giant Zscaler, with ₹1.46 lakh crore, underlining the dominance of Indian-origin entrepreneurs in the technology sector.
 
From the resource industry, Anil Agarwal & family of Vedanta Resources rank fourth with ₹1.11 lakh crore, while Shapoor Pallonji Mistry & family, now based in Monaco, stand fifth with ₹88,650 crore. 
 
Sri Prakash Lohia of Indorama, another London-based industrialist, follows closely at ₹87,700 crore, reinforcing London’s continued role as a hub for Indian-origin wealth.
 
The seventh spot goes to Vivek Chaand Sehgal & family of Samvardhana Motherson International, headquartered in Melbourne, with ₹57,060 crore. Tech once again shines with Jayshree Ullal, the San Francisco–based CEO of Arista Networks, whose wealth has surged to ₹50,170 crore, making her the most successful woman on the overseas Indian list.
 
Retail giant Yusuff Ali MA of Abu Dhabi’s Lulu Group ranks ninth at ₹46,300 crore, while aviation entrepreneur Rakesh Gangwal & family, co-founder of IndiGo and now based in Florida, rounds off the top 10 with ₹42,790 crore.
 
Collectively, the 10 overseas Indians on the 2025 Hurun list represent a wealth of over ₹8.9 lakh crore, spanning industries as diverse as steel, technology, construction, retail, and aviation.
 
Commenting on the findings, Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher at Hurun India, said:
 
“Indian-origin entrepreneurs are creating wealth stories across the globe, from London to Silicon Valley to Abu Dhabi. This reflects both India’s entrepreneurial DNA and its expanding global influence.”
 
The 2025 rankings illustrate how Indians abroad are not just preserving legacies in traditional sectors like steel and resources but are also spearheading new-age industries such as cybersecurity, cloud computing, and global retail, firmly cementing their role in shaping the world economy.

