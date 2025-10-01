Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan enters billionaire club with Rs 12,490 cr

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan (59) has officially joined the billionaire club, marking a historic milestone for India’s entertainment industry. According to the 2025 M3M Hurun India Rich List, Shah Rukh Khan & family top the list of film industry moguls with a net worth of Rs 12,490 crore.

His wealth is largely powered by the diversified ventures of Red Chillies Entertainment, which includes film production, visual effects, digital content, and licensing of iconic film properties. Over the decades, SRK has transitioned from a charismatic actor to a shrewd entrepreneur, turning his brand into a multi-faceted empire that spans cinema, sports, and lifestyle businesses.

Shah Rukh Khan’s rise to billionaire status reflects the increasing convergence of entertainment and business in India. His stake in the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise he co-owns with Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta, has been a significant contributor to his fortune. The diversification of his portfolio—ranging from film production to digital platforms and sports—demonstrates how India’s entertainment icons are leveraging their personal brands into long-term wealth creation. Juhi Chawla & family rank second among Bollywood billionaires with Rs 7,790 crore, driven by their ownership stake in Knight Riders Sports and other investments.