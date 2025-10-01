Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan enters billionaire club with Rs 12,490 cr

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan joins the billionaire club with ₹12,490 crore, proving India's film icons are now creating fortunes rivaling top entrepreneurs!

Shah Rukh Khan, met gala 2025
Shah Rukh Khan at Met Gala 2025
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 3:37 PM IST
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan (59) has officially joined the billionaire club, marking a historic milestone for India’s entertainment industry. According to the 2025 M3M Hurun India Rich List, Shah Rukh Khan & family top the list of film industry moguls with a net worth of Rs 12,490 crore.

 

His wealth is largely powered by the diversified ventures of Red Chillies Entertainment, which includes film production, visual effects, digital content, and licensing of iconic film properties. Over the decades, SRK has transitioned from a charismatic actor to a shrewd entrepreneur, turning his brand into a multi-faceted empire that spans cinema, sports, and lifestyle businesses.

 

Shah Rukh Khan’s rise to billionaire status reflects the increasing convergence of entertainment and business in India. His stake in the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise he co-owns with Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta, has been a significant contributor to his fortune. The diversification of his portfolio—ranging from film production to digital platforms and sports—demonstrates how India’s entertainment icons are leveraging their personal brands into long-term wealth creation.

 

Juhi Chawla & family rank second among Bollywood billionaires with Rs 7,790 crore, driven by their ownership stake in Knight Riders Sports and other investments.

 

Hrithik Roshan follows with Rs 2,160 crore through his lifestyle and fitness brand HRX, which has grown into a well-recognized apparel and accessories business.

 

Karan Yash Johar, the celebrated filmmaker and entrepreneur, ranks fourth with Rs 1,880 crore via Dharma Productions and related ventures.

 

Rounding out the top five, Amitabh Bachchan & family hold a net worth of  Rs 1,630 crore, derived from a combination of acting, endorsements, investments, and media ventures.

 

The list also highlights the immense digital influence of these cinematic icons. Amitabh Bachchan leads with 487 lakh followers across platforms, closely followed by Shah Rukh Khan with 486 lakh and Hrithik Roshan at 481 lakh. Karan Johar commands 182 lakh followers, while Juhi Chawla engages 53 lakh fans online.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

