Paytm brings Rs 11 ITR filing with ClearTax: Key features explained

Paytm has entered the income tax filing space by partnering with ClearTax to offer income tax return (ITR) filing through its app, with plans starting at just Rs 11.

The service aims to make tax filing quicker and cheaper by using pre-filled tax data, automated calculations and post-filing support.

The launch comes as taxpayers rush to file their ITRs before the deadline. While the low price may appeal to salaried employees and first-time filers, tax experts generally advise that taxpayers should not rely entirely on automated filing and must verify every detail before submitting their return.

What is Paytm's Rs 11 ITR filing service?

Under the partnership, taxpayers can file their income tax returns directly through the Paytm app using ClearTax's tax filing platform.

According to the companies, the filing process is designed to reduce manual work by automatically importing available tax information from the Income Tax Department. The platform also identifies the applicable ITR form and suggests the tax regime based on the taxpayer's profile. The service is available through the Free Tools section on the Paytm app and is intended to offer a low-cost alternative to conventional assisted tax filing services. Key features offered with the plan The entry-level Rs 11 plan includes several automated features that are usually available on online tax filing platforms. Some of the key features include:

Automatic import of taxpayer information available with the Income Tax Department Selection of the appropriate ITR form Automatic identification of the applicable tax regime One-click import of investment and trading data from over 80 stockbrokers Automated calculation of capital gains Complimentary support in case the taxpayer receives an income tax notice after filing For investors, the broker integration can significantly reduce the effort involved in entering transaction details manually, particularly where there are multiple trades during the financial year. Another notable feature is the bundled notice assistance. If a taxpayer receives a notice after filing the return through the platform, ClearTax says it will help explain the notice and assist with preparing a response.

Who may find it useful? The service is likely to be most useful for taxpayers whose returns are relatively straightforward. These include: Salaried employees with a single employer

Individuals whose income primarily consists of salary and bank interest

Taxpayers with limited investment transactions

First-time ITR filers looking for a simple filing experience For such taxpayers, automated imports can reduce data entry errors and speed up the filing process. The low entry price may also encourage more taxpayers to file their returns on time instead of delaying compliance because of cost concerns. Automation has limits Although automated tax filing tools have become more sophisticated, taxpayers should remember that software can only work with the information available to it.

Before submitting the return, every taxpayer should carefully review: Salary income

Interest income from all bank accounts

Capital gains

Dividend income

Deductions claimed under various sections

Tax deducted at source (TDS)

Tax payments, if any

Exempt income

Personal details and bank account information Errors in any of these fields could result in incorrect tax computation or future notices from the Income Tax Department. Complex taxpayers should exercise greater caution The Rs 11 filing option may not be suitable for everyone. Taxpayers with more complicated financial situations should verify whether all income and disclosures have been captured correctly before filing. This includes individuals with:

Multiple employers during the financial year

House property income

Business or professional income

Foreign assets or overseas income

Extensive stock market or derivatives trading

Income from several investment sources Such taxpayers often require additional disclosures or manual verification that automated platforms may not fully address. Should you rely on the automatically selected tax regime? One feature of the service is the automatic selection of the tax regime. While this may save time, taxpayers should not assume that the suggested option is always the most beneficial. The old and new tax regimes differ in how deductions and exemptions are treated. Depending on an individual's investments, housing loan benefits and eligible deductions, one regime may result in a lower tax liability than the other.