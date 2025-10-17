Planning a cruise holiday? Your regular travel insurance won't cover

The holiday season is here again, and many Indians are setting sail for new adventures. But before you board that gleaming ship to Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, or Malaysia, there’s something you should know: Your standard travel insurance policy probably won’t cover you once you’re at sea.

“We are witnessing a strong rise in Indians exploring cruise vacations across destinations like Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia,” Meet Kapadia, Head of Travel Insurance at Policybazaar told Business Standard. “Cruise travel offers a unique experience, but it also brings with it a different set of risks compared to conventional holidays. Standard travel insurance policies do not cover cruise-related incidents such as accidents, missed ports, or medical emergencies at sea.”

Why you need cruise add-on covers To plug this gap, insurers now offer cruise-specific add-ons, usually priced around ₹200 to ₹300, that provide broader protection. These add-ons cover situations like missed port arrivals, delayed cruise connections, onboard medical emergencies, sea evacuations, and cancellations tied to cruise schedules. “Given the complexity of sea travel and the limited access to immediate medical or logistical support, such coverage is becoming an essential part of travel planning for cruise holidays,” said Kapadia. What insurers are offering Two insurers currently offering cruise cover bundles are ICICI Lombard and TATA AIG. Their indicative rates for a 30-year-old traveller on a 10-day trip are as follows:

ICICI Lombard: ₹4,140 for Europe; ₹1,790 for Asia TATA AIG: ₹69 for both Europe and Asia Key features of cruise covers ICICI Lombard Cruise Bundle Medical cover on cruise: $50,000 (₹262/day in Europe; ₹85/day in Asia) Daily hospital allowance: $100 (₹46/day in Europe; ₹28/day in Asia) Medical evacuation: $10,000 (₹96/day in Europe; ₹60/day in Asia) Unused excursions: $100 (₹10/day in Europe; ₹6/day in Asia) TATA AIG Cruise Bundle Missed cruise: $750 (₹69 per trip) Cruise interruption (common carrier): $500 (₹69 per trip) Cruise tourism gains momentum This rise in insurance options mirrors India’s booming interest in cruise tourism. “The Indian cruise market has grown at 27% CAGR over the past eight years,” said Shiju Radhakrishnan, Founder and CEO of GetMyCruise.com. “In 2024 alone, over 300,000 Indians embarked on international cruises, and this number is projected to rise to 2 million by 2030.”