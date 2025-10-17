BOBCARD offers cashback up to 27.5% and Rs 4 lakh discounts on Diwali

BOBCARD is offering cashbacks of up to 27.5 per cent and discounts of more than Rs 4 lakh for purchasing electronics and home appliances on its cards, it said on Friday.

The credit card company’s Grand Diwali Bonanza campaign offers are available at ecommerce platforms and retailers, including Reliance Digital, Croma, JioMart, and Samsung.

BOBCARD credit card offers: Savings across categories

BOBCARD said the offers help consumers make high-value purchases without straining their budgets. Offers include:

Samsung: Up to 22.5 per cent cashback (maximum Rs 25,000) on select panels, refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and air conditioners; EMI tenures of 3, 6, and 9 months.

LG: Up to 26 per cent cashback (maximum Rs 50,000) on refrigerators, TVs, dishwashers, water purifiers and coolers; EMI options available for 3, 6, 9, and 12 months. Sony Bravia TVs: Up to 10 per cent cashback (maximum Rs 27,500) on EMI, and maximum Rs 16,500 on full payment for select models. Haier: Maximum 27.5 per cent instant cashback (up to Rs 25,000) on EMI transactions across LEDs, microwaves, refrigerators, ACs, and washing machines. ALSO READ: Rise of BNPL and festive EMIs: How Diwali lights up India's credit boom Other notable brands: Lenovo laptops (10 per cent cashback), Oppo and Vivo smartphones (up to 10 per cent and Rs 3,000 cashback), Canon cameras (10 per cent cashback up to Rs 10,000).