Charges for not maintaining minimum average balance:

Rural: Rs 50 for up to 50 per cent shortfall, Rs 100 for shortfall above 50 per cent.

Semi-Urban: Rs 100 for up to 50 per cent shortfall, Rs 150 for above 50 per cent.

Urban & Metro: Rs 150 for up to 50 per cent shortfall, Rs 250 for above 50 per cent.

Demand Draft revised charges:

0.40 per cent of the DD amount will be charged with a minimum of Rs 50 and a maximum of Rs 15,000.

Duplicate demand draft

Issuance of duplicate DD: Rs 200 per instrument

Revalidation of DD: Rs 200 per instrument

Cancellation of DD: Rs 200 per instrument

Against tender of cash (below Rs 50,000): Rs 250 per instrument for any mode of remittance.

Cheque returning charges

Inward return charges:

Savings account:

-- Rs 300 per instrument due to insufficient balance.

Current account/ Cash Credit (CC)/ Overdraft (OD):

- Rs 300 per instrument for the first three cheque returns due to insufficient balance in a financial year.

- Rs 1000 per instrument for the 4th cheque return onwards due to insufficient balance in a financial year.

For reasons other than Insufficient Balance:

- Rs 100 per instrument.

No charges:

- If the cheque bounces due to a technical fault or failure (applicable to all accounts).

Interest charges:

- Interest is charged at the applicable rate for the number of days the bank is out of funds (i.e., actual interest on a clean overdraft is charged extra).

Outward returning charges

Outward returning charges Rs 200 per instrument irrespective of amount.

Outstation returning charges (Inward/Outward) amount of cheque charges: Rs 200 per instrument irrespective of amount + out of pocket expenses.

Locker rent per year

The locker rent charges vary depending on the location and size of the locker.

For a small locker, the rent is Rs 1,000 in rural areas, Rs 1,250 in semi-urban areas, and Rs 2,000 in urban or metro regions.

A medium locker costs Rs 2,200 in rural areas, Rs 2,500 in semi-urban areas, and Rs 3,500 in urban/metro areas. The rent for a large locker is Rs 2,500 in rural, Rs 3,000 in semi-urban, and Rs 5,500 in urban/metro locations. For a very large locker, the rent remains Rs 6,000 in both rural and semi-urban areas, while it increases to Rs 8,000 in urban/metro areas. Lastly, the extra-large locker has a uniform rent of Rs 10,000 across all locations.