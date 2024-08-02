Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / PNB customers must update KYC by August 12, 2024 to avoid restrictions

PNB customers must update KYC by August 12, 2024 to avoid restrictions

KYC update is applicable only for those customers whose accounts were due for KYC updation as of March 31, 2024

Punjab National bank
Punjab National bank is an Indian multinational banking and financial services founded in 1894 | Photo: Shutterstock
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Punjab National Bank (PNB) has asked certain customers to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) details by August 12, in line with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

A PNB notice applies to customers whose accounts were due for KYC updation as of March 31. The bank said timely compliance is crucial to ensure uninterrupted account operations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


To complete the KYC update, customers are required to provide the following information:

- Updated identity proof
- Current address proof
- Recent photograph

More From This Section

Delhi woman loses Rs 24 lakh: Beware of fake investment ads on social media

Advantage for Indians? UK may soon face skilled worker shortage in key jobs

2.16 lakh gave up Indian citizenship in 2023: What's behind this exodus?

Rule changes for HDFC, ICICI, IDFC FIRST Bank cards: Check new terms

RBI proposes new rules of two-factor authentication for payments safety

- PAN (Permanent Account Number)
- Income proof
- Mobile number (if not available)
- Any other relevant KYC information

PNB has offered multiple channels for customers to submit their updated KYC details:

PNB ONE mobile application
Internet Banking Services (IBS)
Registered email
Postal mail
Visit any PNB branch

The bank has stressed the importance of completing this process before the deadline. Customers who fail to update their KYC information by August 12, 2024, may face restrictions on their account operations.
 
This initiative is part of PNB's ongoing efforts to maintain regulatory compliance and enhance customer security. By keeping customer information up-to-date, the bank aims to prevent fraudulent activities.
 
For further assistance or clarification, customers can contact their nearest PNB branch or the bank's customer service helpline, the bank said in a press release.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi recommends buying these three stocks today

PNB Q1FY25 results: Net profit jumps 159% to Rs 3,252 cr, NII up 10.23%

PNB, UCO Bank submit Rs 1,527 crore dividend cheques to Finance Ministry

PNB launches 'Safety Ring' to enhance security for internet, mobile banking

PC Jewellers gets PNB clearance for one-time settlement of outstanding dues

Topics :PNB

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story