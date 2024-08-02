PNB customers must update KYC by August 12, 2024 to avoid restrictions

- Any other relevant KYC information

PNB has offered multiple channels for customers to submit their updated KYC details:

PNB ONE mobile application

Internet Banking Services (IBS)

Registered email

Postal mail

Visit any PNB branch

The bank has stressed the importance of completing this process before the deadline. Customers who fail to update their KYC information by August 12, 2024, may face restrictions on their account operations.



This initiative is part of PNB's ongoing efforts to maintain regulatory compliance and enhance customer security. By keeping customer information up-to-date, the bank aims to prevent fraudulent activities.



For further assistance or clarification, customers can contact their nearest PNB branch or the bank's customer service helpline, the bank said in a press release.