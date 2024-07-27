PNB Q1FY25 results: Net profit jumps 159% to Rs 3,252 cr, NII up 10.23%

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 3,252 crore for the first quarter ending on June 30 (Q1) in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). This was a staggering 159 per cent increase in net profit compared to Rs 1,255 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The bank's Net Interest Income (NII) increased to Rs 10,476 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 9,504 crore in Q1 FY24, showing an improvement of 10.23 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.

The Gross Non-Performing Asset (GNPA) ratio of the bank improved by 275 basis points (bps) on a Y-o-Y basis to 4.98 per cent as on June 24 from 7.73 per cent as on June 23. However, the Net Non-Performing Asset (NNPA) ratio of the bank improved by 138 bps on a Y-o-Y basis to 0.60 per cent as on June 24 from 1.98 per cent as on June 23.

Atul Kumar Goel, managing director and chief executive officer of PNB, in the post-results press conference, said that the GNPA for the bank will be 4 per cent in FY25.

"Current account savings accounts (Casa) are a challenge for all banks, while we are planning to raise Rs 5,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) in this Q2 FY25,” he said.

Goel also mentioned that PNB is planning to provide a mobile app to corporates by September to improve current accounts.

The CASA deposits of PNB increased to Rs 5,49,079 crore, recording a Y-o-Y growth of 3.4 per cent. As on June 30, 2024, the bank has 10,150 domestic branches and 2 international branches.

The bank’s total retail credit increased by 14.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,34,564 crore on June 24. The bank grew under core retail advances, recording a Y-o-Y growth of 15.5 per cent within core retail credit.

PNB’s housing loan grew by 14.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,01,796 crore, and the vehicle loan posted a growth of 26.9 per cent Y-o-Y to reach Rs 21,726 crore.