Post offices to freeze inactive accounts: Here's what customers must do

The postal department has begun a twice-yearly drive to freeze small savings accounts inactive for more than three years after maturity, aiming to protect depositors’ funds and prevent unauthorised access.

As a new practice, post offices will identify such accounts every January and July. If your account has matured but you haven’t withdrawn the funds or extended the tenure within three years, it risks being frozen.

Which accounts are impacted?

The rule applies to all major small savings schemes, including:

Time Deposits

Monthly Income Scheme

Public Provident Fund

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme

Kisan Vikas Patra

National Savings Certificates

Recurring Deposit

Once frozen, no transactions, withdrawals, deposits, standing instructions or online services will be allowed until the account is reactivated.

Once frozen, no transactions, withdrawals, deposits, standing instructions or online services will be allowed until the account is reactivated.

"The process of identifying and freezing such accounts will be completed within 15 days, starting from 1 January and 1 July every year," said the department in a circular dated July 15, 2025. How to unfreeze an account To regain access, account holders must visit a post office and submit a few key documents for verification. Here's what you need: -Passbook or certificate of the frozen account -KYC documents: Aadhaar, PAN and address proof -Account Closure Form (SB-7A) -Cancelled cheque or a copy of a bank/post office savings account passbook for crediting the maturity value