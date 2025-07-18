Top Mutual Fund moves in June 2025: Who bought what - and who got dropped
In June 2025, mutual funds made aggressive portfolio shifts, with major buying concentrated in stocks like Asian Paints, Dixon Technologies, and Vishal Mega Mart,
Illustration: Binay Sinha Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
In June 2025, India's mutual fund managers aggressively deployed capital across categories, with significant bets placed on blue-chip giants and rising midcap stars. Data from Elara Securities, Bloomberg, and Ace Mutual Fund reveals key trends in fund manager conviction — with Asian Paints, Dixon Technologies, and Vishal Mega Mart emerging as top buys, while heavyweights like TCS and Coal India saw sharp selloffs.
Largecap Action: Paints, Banks, and Pharma Gain Favour
Largecap Schemes Buying and Selling: Elara Capital
Top Buys:
Asian Paints topped the charts with ₹1,602 crore in net purchases, signaling strong confidence in consumer demand.
Vishal Mega Mart and Siemens Energy India followed with ₹752 crore and ₹522 crore respectively.
Pharma names like Torrent Pharma and Biocon, along with BFSI giants HDFC Bank, SBI, and Bajaj Finserv, also attracted significant inflows.
Top Sells:
TCS witnessed a massive ₹1,253 crore worth of selling — the highest among largecaps.
Other heavy sell-offs included Coal India (-₹701 cr), DLF (-₹618 cr), and Kotak Bank (-₹493 cr), indicating rotation out of high-valuation or cyclically sensitive names.
Midcap Moves: Dixon Technologies and Swiggy Shine
Most bought and sold mid-cap stocks in June 2025
Top Buys:
Dixon Technologies drew a staggering ₹1,992 crore in fresh allocations, likely due to its strong electronics manufacturing growth narrative.
Vishal Mega Mart and Trent clocked ₹1,890 crore and ₹1,612 crore respectively.
Startups like Swiggy (₹571 cr) and renewables player Premier Energies (₹526 cr) show growing institutional acceptance.
Top Sells:
Indian Hotels (-₹1,123 cr) and Jindal Steel (-₹693 cr) led the exits, followed by names like Mazagon Dock and Solar Industries.
Smallcap Spotlight: Focus on Financials and Pharma
Top small-cap stocks bought and sold by MFs in June 2025
Top Buys:
Capri Global Capital (₹503 cr) and Sai Life Sciences (₹447 cr) emerged as new smallcap favourites.
Pharma and health insurance continued to gain traction with Star Health and Jubilant Ingrevia also seeing inflows.
Top Sells:
MCX (-₹269 cr) and Exide Industries (-₹214 cr) saw meaningful redemptions, possibly on profit-booking.
Defensive names like Supreme Industries and Orient Cement also saw exits.
Multi & Flexicap Bets: Airtel and Siemens Energy Take the Lead
Top Buys:
Bharti Airtel (₹1,460 cr) was the most purchased stock across multi/flexicap schemes.
Other big names included Siemens Energy (₹1,317 cr), Dixon Tech (₹1,239 cr), and Zydus Wellness (₹879 cr).
Financials like Bajaj Finserv and SBI, and infra plays like Power Grid, rounded out top inflows.
Top Sells:
While Eternal (-₹487 cr) and HUL (-₹473 cr) saw exits, the biggest surprise was the reduction in holdings of TCS, Bosch, and Motilal Oswal — suggesting a pivot away from traditional leaders.
Top stocks bought and sold by flexicap, multicap funds in June 2025
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights Seamless Access Across All Devices