Back-to-back: Godrej bets big on North Bengaluru with 48-acre land buy

Godrej Properties on Friday announced yet another strategic acquisition, this time in Doddaballapur, North Bengaluru—a fast-emerging real estate corridor. The company has acquired a 48-acre land parcel through an outright purchase, further expanding its southern portfolio and reinforcing its bullish stance on Bengaluru’s growth story. The land parcel, situated near the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR), offers a development potential of approximately 1.1 million sq. ft. and will primarily be used for plotted residential development. This move aligns with Godrej’s recent trend of acquiring large land tracts in high-growth pockets to create integrated housing communities. “This investment reinforces our focus on expanding our presence in key growth corridors through well-planned residential communities,” said Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties. “Bengaluru continues to be a priority market for us, and we look forward to creating a development that offers long-term value to its residents.”

Over the past two years, Godrej Properties has been aggressively expanding its Bengaluru presence. In January 2024, it acquired a 62-acre parcel in Bannerghatta for a township project. This was followed by a 28-acre land deal in Whitefield and a 12-acre plotted development in Sarjapur Road. With this latest Doddaballapur acquisition, the developer now has a strong foothold across key north, south, and east Bengaluru corridors. Why Doddaballapur? The micro-market is emerging as a prime investment destination owing to its proximity to Kempegowda International Airport, ongoing infrastructure push via the STRR, and its accessibility to scenic spots like Nandi Hills. Industrial developments in the region are further boosting housing demand from a growing urban workforce.

The planned development will focus on plotted housing, a segment that has seen rising traction post-COVID as buyers seek flexible ownership with long-term asset value. With this acquisition, Godrej not only diversifies its land bank but also signals confidence in the continued real estate momentum in India’s tech capital. From East to North Bengaluru: A Bigger Picture This acquisition follows robust land activity from Godrej: Hoskote: 14 acres in East Bengaluru, pegged at ~1.5 million sq ft developable area with ₹1,500 crore revenue potential Tier-II Cities: Earlier expansions into Hyderabad, Pune, and others reflect Godrej’s strategy to diversify via plotted and township developments across premium growth corridors.