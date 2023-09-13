Post tax returns of FD rates still below FY24 inflation expectation of 5.4%

"Banks are not under pressure to increase FD rates as they are able to comfortably attract deposits from investors despite the lower post-tax returns. The behavioural comfort of investors with guaranteed returns, the simplicity of the product and the safety factor (up to Rs 5 lakhs insured by RBI) works in favour of FDs," said Arun Kumar, VP and Head of Research, FundsIndia.

Other options as per Jain

Most of the time, it is not possible to beat the retail inflation through bank fixed deposits. However, bank FDs are risk-free and are insured up to Rs 5 lakh per account per person by DICGC.Currently, the interest rate is around 7.5% p.a. on fixed deposits. For a deposit of Rs 1,00,000, one will earn an interest of Rs 7,500. If the deposit holder is in the slab of 30%, he would need to pay a tax of Rs 2,340 leaving him a net interest of Rs 5,160. This is effectively an interest rate of 5.16%. With the inflation hovering around 5.5%, the effective interest rate of 5.16% doesn't beat the inflation.Given the above, the fixed deposits don't offer any significant benefits to taxpayers in 30 per cent or higher slabs."Fixed deposits are a great instrument with guaranteed returns and low risk. They offer great benefits for people who want a certainty of return. However, they have never been a great instrument for beating inflation, especially for those in the higher tax bracket. While the interest rates closely track the inflation rates, i.e., the interest rates rise when the inflation increases and vice versa, after considering the tax impact, the net interest earned is always lower than the inflation," said Ankit Jain, Partner, Ved Jain & Associates.Many A-rated corporate bonds can provide a 10-11% annual yield compared to 7-8% annual interest on FD."If an investor in the 30% tax bracket invests Rs 10 lakh in a bank FD that fetches 8% per annum interest, her earnings would be Rs 80,000. Post-tax, the earnings will further reduce to Rs 56,000. If she invests the same money in an A-rated corporate bond that yields 10% annual coupons, she can earn Rs 1 lakh at the end of the year, and her post-tax earning would be Rs 70,000. Thus, she can earn Rs 14,000 as her risk premium. However, corporate bonds are illiquid and bear credit and interest rate risk. Thus, a retail investor should not use them as a replacement for emergency funds or any other short-term needs," said Ajinkya Kulkarni, Co-Founder and CEO, of Wint Wealth.