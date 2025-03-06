Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Priyanka Chopra sells 4 apartments worth Rs 16.17 cr in Mumbai's Oshiwara

The sale included four flats, each with different purchasers, and all were registered on March 3, 2025.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 2:53 PM IST
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has recently sold multiple luxury apartments in the Oberoi Sky Garden, located in the  Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West, Mumbai. The total transaction value of these properties stands at Rs 16.7 crore, according to property documents accessed by IndexTap.com, a data driven home buying platform. 
 
According to official documents, the four flats, sold on March 3, 2025, include:
 
Flat No. 1801/A – Sold for Rs 3.45 crore to Shruti Gaurav Sachdeva. This 1,075 sq. ft. apartment comes with one car parking space, and the deal was registered with a stamp duty of Rs 17.26 lakh. The price per square foot (PSF) stands at Rs 32,104.
 
Flat No. 1801/C – Purchased for Rs 2.85 crore by Sneha Dang Sachdeva. This flat, spanning 885 sq. ft., also comes with one car parking space. The stamp duty for this sale was Rs 14.25 lakh, with a PSF rate of Rs 32,203.
 
Flat No. 1901/C – This 1,100 sq. ft. apartment was sold to Ronak Triloka Sachdeva for Rs 3.52 crore. With one parking space, the deal included a stamp duty of Rs 21.12 lakh. The PSF value is Rs 32,000.
 
Flat No. 1801/B & 1901/B – Priyanka sold these two spacious flats totaling 1,985 sq. ft. to Rajini Trilok Sachdeva for Rs 6.35 crore. With two car parking spaces, this high-end property deal came with a stamp duty of Rs 31.75 lakh, and the PSF was Rs 31,990.  
In 2023, she sold two penthouses located in the Lokhandwala Complex in Oshiwara, Andheri, Mumbai. The first penthouse located on the higher floor, measuring around 860 sq ft, was sold for Rs 2.25 crore, while the second penthouse, measuring 1,432 sq ft, was sold for Rs 3.75 crore, according to the documents  accessed by Zapkey.com. The two penthouses were registered on October 23 and 25 2023, respectively.
 
Priyanka had also sold two residential units located in Raj Classic, Versova, Andheri West for Rs 7 crore in March 2021.
       
First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

