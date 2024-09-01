RBI's digital leap: NBFCs likely to join the technology credit wave

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may grant non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) access to the public tech platform for frictionless credit (PTPFC).

Earlier this week, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the PTPFC would be rebranded as the Unified Lending Interface. He compared its potential impact on lending to the transformation brought by the Unified Payments Interface in payments across the country.

Developed by the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBiH) — a wholly owned subsidiary of the central bank — the platform aims to facilitate a seamless flow of digital information to lenders. The end-to-end platform will feature an