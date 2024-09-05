Study in the UK: Top universities, courses, and living costs explained

MBA and Management: University of Oxford (Saïd Business School), University of Cambridge (Judge Business School), London School of Economics

Economics: University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, London School of Economics

Political Science: University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, London School of Economics

Business Analytics: Imperial College London, University College London (UCL), University of Edinburgh

Computer Science & IT: University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, Imperial College London

When should you apply?

According to Madhur Gujar, CEO & Co-Founder of amber, the main intake for UK universities starts in September. Here’s a breakdown of when to apply:

Undergraduate courses: Applications need to be submitted through Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) by mid-January for the same year. Some courses, like medicine, might have earlier deadlines in October.

Postgraduate courses: Deadlines vary, but aim to apply by late winter or early spring for courses starting in September.

How do you apply?

Here’s a step-by-step guide to applying:

1. Register with UCAS: Start by registering your details on the UCAS website.

2. Select your course and university: Choose up to five courses at different universities.

3. Write your personal statement: This part of your application showcases your interests and qualifications.

4. Submit required documents: Include your reference letters and academic transcripts.

5. Meet the language requirement: You’ll need IELTS or TOEFL scores for this.

6. Submit by deadline: Make sure all parts of your application are complete and submitted on time.

7. Wait for admission decisions: If accepted, you’ll receive an offer from the university.

Can you still apply for courses starting in September?

If you’re looking to start a course in September 2024, the main UCAS application deadline has passed, but there’s still an opportunity through Clearing.

Note: Clearing is open until September 25, 2024 and allows students to apply for courses that still have open spots.

Clearing is useful if you:

- Didn’t receive any offers from your chosen universities.

- Didn’t meet the conditions of your offers (e.g., exam grades).

- Applied after the main UCAS deadline.

- Decided to apply for a university course later in the year.

During Clearing, universities list the courses that still have available spots. You can contact these institutions directly to secure a place.

What about the cost of living?

Studying in the UK comes with its costs, especially when it comes to accommodation and living expenses.

Cost of living in the UK: Here's a snapshot

Accommodation in London: Rs 80,000 to Rs 2,26,000 per month

Accommodation in other regions: Rs 96,000 to Rs 1,39,000 per month

Living expenses: Rs 64,000 to Rs 1,18,000 per month

Total average monthly living costs: Up to Rs 1,82,000

Health insurance (IHS): Rs 52,140 per year.

UK student visa: Rs 54,359

Tuition fees: GBP 10,000 to GBP 38,000 (approximately Rs 11 lakh to Rs 42 lakh per year

"Student accommodation costs vary significantly, especially between London and other regions. In London, rents typically range from GBP 750 to GBP 2,100 (Rs 80,000 to Rs 2,26,000), while in other parts of the UK, prices range between GBP 900 to GBP 1,300 (Rs 96,000 to Rs 1,39,000)," says Saurabh Arora, CEO of University Living, a global student housing marketplace.

On top of that, living expenses—including groceries, transportation, and leisure activities—can add another GBP 600 to GBP 1,100 (Rs 64,000 to Rs 1,18,000) to your monthly budget. For international students, especially those in metropolitan areas, living costs can quickly climb to GBP 1,700 per month.

Health insurance is mandatory, with an annual Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) of £470. Additionally, a UK student visa costs £490 if applying from outside the UK, plus a healthcare surcharge based on the duration of your stay. Tuition fees for international students start at around £10,000 and can go up to £38,000 for specialised degrees like medicine, according to data from University Living.

Top UK universities?

The UK is home to some of the world’s most prestigious universities. Here are a few worth mentioning:

University of Oxford: Known for its rigorous academic programmes and historic campus.

University of Cambridge: Celebrated for its research and innovation.

Imperial College London: Excels in science, engineering, medicine, and business.

London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE): Specialises in social sciences.

University College London (UCL): Offers a wide range of programmes and is known for its diverse student body.

Why do Indian students prefer the UK?

In the 2022-2023 academic year, over 605,000 international students enrolled in UK universities. But why do Indian students often choose the UK over other countries?

According to the QS World University Rankings for 2024, the UK is home to four of the top ten universities globally, including the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge.

“One of the reasons Indian students favour the UK is the shorter duration of degrees,” says Gujar. “Most undergraduate degrees in the UK take three years, and postgraduate degrees typically require one year, compared to four and two years respectively in the US.”

Another major draw is the post-study work opportunities. “The Graduate Route visa, introduced in 2021, allows international students to stay in the UK for up to two years after graduation (three years for PhD graduates) to seek work or gain professional experience,” he adds. In 2022, 42% of Indian students extended their stay in the UK under this visa category.

The UK also has a strong employment market for graduates. Surveys show that 90% of UK university graduates are employed or in further study within six months of graduating. Popular sectors include finance, technology, and healthcare.