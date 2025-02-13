Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Realtors Landmark Developers, Sobha buy 2-acre land in Parel for Rs 423 cr

Realtors Landmark Developers, Sobha buy 2-acre land in Parel for Rs 423 cr

Landmark Developers and Sobha Ltd have jointly acquired a 2.11-acre land parcel at Jerbai Wadia Road, Parel, Mumbai for Rs 423.38 crore

Real Estate
Similarly in Mumbai MMR too, of a total of 34,620 housing units launched, a significant
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 8:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a major real estate transaction, Landmark Developers and Sobha Ltd have jointly acquired a 2.11-acre land parcel at Jerbai Wadia Road, Parel, Mumbai for Rs 423.38 crore. The deal, registered on January 23, 2025, marks a key step in the redevelopment and expansion of premium residential and commercial spaces in the prime central Mumbai locality, according to data shared by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.
 
According to property registration documents, the total agreement value for the land stands at Rs 2,12,05,58,000, with a stamp duty payment of Rs 10.60 crore. The sale was executed in partnership, with both developers securing distinct shares in the project’s free-sale component.
 
Landmark Developers has acquired 10,953 sq. mtr of the free-sale component, valued at Rs 212.05 crore while Sobha Ltd has secured 21,621.24 sq. mtr, amounting to Rs 211.32 crore.
     
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Got AFA alert for fraud transaction? Block, report and replace card

Angel One MF launches two schemes tracking Nifty Total Market Index

Canada added 374,832 new citizens in 2024, most from India despite curbs

SC ruling on lotteries brings regulatory certainty to businesses: Experts

New Income Tax Bill vs Old: Increased sections, fewer pages, easier words

Topics :Real Estate

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 8:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story