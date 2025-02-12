SC ruling on lotteries brings regulatory certainty to businesses,: Experts

The Supreme Court’s decision to bar the Central government from levying service tax on lottery distributors for promoting, marketing, and organising lotteries brings much-needed regulatory certainty to the business and also ensures that consumers don’t face extra tax burden, experts said on Wednesday.

The apex court has clarified that only state governments have the authority to levy such taxes.

“Since there is no agency in the relationship, the respondents (lottery distributors) were not liable to pay service tax. However, the respondents will continue to pay the gambling tax levied by the state under Entry 62, List II of the Constitution,” Justice Nagarathna said while pronouncing the verdict.

“Service tax is not leviable on the transactions between the purchaser of the lottery tickets and firmIn view of the aforesaid discussions, we find no merit in the appeals filed by the Union of India and others. Hence, these appeals are dismissed,” the bench said.

Upholding the Sikkim High Court verdict, the top court said it is only the state government that can impose taxes on lotteries and not the Centre.

“This ruling is a crucial development for the lottery sector. It provides regulatory certainty to businesses while ensuring that consumers do not face additional tax burdens. With this clarity in place, industry participants can focus on operational efficiency and compliance without the looming uncertainty of retrospective tax claims or legal disputes,” said Aashwyn Singh, Associate, SKV Law Offices.

By affirming that lottery transactions constitute “actionable claims” and are therefore exempt from service tax under the Finance Act, 1994, the ruling brings much-needed clarity to a legal question that has been the subject of prolonged litigation.

For industry stakeholders, this decision removes ambiguity surrounding tax liabilities, allowing for more predictable financial planning and compliance. While this may not immediately translate into drastic operational changes, it provides a stronger legal footing for lottery operators and distributors.

“From a consumer perspective, the ruling does not impose any new financial burden on lottery buyers. Since the court has upheld that service tax is not applicable to lottery transactions, there is no risk of increased ticket prices due to taxation. Buyers can continue purchasing lottery tickets without concern over additional costs stemming from this legal determination. The judgment reaffirms the established distinction between lottery transactions and conventional goods or services, ensuring that taxation principles are applied consistently with the legislative framework,” Singh said.