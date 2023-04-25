Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Reasonable equity valuations offer favourable entry point to investors

Reasonable equity valuations offer favourable entry point to investors

Instead of halting SIPs, existing investors must raise contributions to equities

Karthik Jerome
Premium
Reasonable equity valuations offer favourable entry point to investors

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 7:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The mutual fund (MF) industry witnessed significant decline in new investor addition in 2022-23 (FY23). A mere 4.02 million ventured in, marking a 62.5 per cent decline, compared to the robust influx of 10.9 million entrants in 2021-22.
The industry has also experienced an uptick in halted systematic investment plans (SIPs) in recent months. While the average number of discontinued SIPs per month for the whole of FY23 stood at 1.19 million, the period between December 2022 and March 2023 saw cancellations ranging between 1.35 million and 1.54 million.
Poor returns deter investors

Also Read

MF inflow in equities crosses Rs 1.5-trn for second straight fiscal

The reason you must hold on to equity funds despite turbulence in 2023

Active mid-cap, small-cap schemes fly high with 'benchmark-beating' returns

ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund: An outperformer in hybrid category

Mutual funds' new-age technology schemes prove to be a non-starter

Donations made to move to lower tax slab can make taxman see red

How much you need to pay to get higher EPS pension? New circular clarifies

Good times for the Swiss watches; 2022 saw highest ever demand in India

Debt fund growth option: A smart choice for retirees

Up nearly 10% in 2023, Fed policy pivot may provide fresh impetus to gold

Topics :Mutual FundsequityInvestmentPersonal Finance

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story