Home / Opinion / Columns / Debt fund growth option: A smart choice for retirees

Debt fund growth option: A smart choice for retirees

A growth scheme not only leads to lower tax payments than the dividend option but also allows any income that is not withdrawn to compound

Harsh Roongta
Premium
Debt fund growth option: A smart choice for retirees

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 9:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

My friend Taresh wanted to invest Rs 1 crore in a secure debenture instrument that would yield an annual return of Rs 6 lakh and return the principal after 30 years. He wanted to create a passive income source that would pay a fixed amount periodically during retirement.
I recommended investing in a mutual fund that invests in similar debentures, as it would offer superior risk management, liquidity, and return. Risk would decrease due to diversification across multiple instruments. Liquidity would be better since the fund house would allow daily redemption at net asset value (NAV). Choosing a fund’s growth option and withdrawing Rs 6 lakh annually would lead to lower tax payments than receiving it as a dividend.
Taresh was surprised by the tax advantage, believing the concessional tax rate for debt funds had been revoked. I clarified that the tax benefit inherent in a growth fund’s structure remained.

Topics :Debt MFsInvestmentretirement

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 9:19 PM IST

Also Read

Debt mutual funds log Rs 40K-crore inflow before tax tweak cut-off

Sebi sets lower single-issuer limits for mutual fund debt schemes

Govt may deal a tax blow to debt mutual funds; AMC stocks under pressure

The reason you must hold on to equity funds despite turbulence in 2023

Mutual funds' new-age technology schemes prove to be a non-starter

Wealth creation is simple but not easy, requires discipline

Focus on coverage provided, not premium collected

Searchable database for unclaimed shares needed

Mad money: Indulgence that keeps you disciplined

Budget aims to fix 'nuts and bolts' of state machinery

Irdai's recent reforms will help expand the market

The HR ailment of public sector banks

China oils a West Asian deal

Atiq, Ansari, Naroda

The fabulous imprecision of history

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story