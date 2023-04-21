Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Up almost 10% YTD, gold may get fresh impetus from US Fed policy

Elevated interest rates in the US for a prolonged period could, on the other hand, cap the upside

Bindisha Sarang Mumbai
Premium
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 9:10 PM IST
Gold is up 9.7 per cent year-to-date (YTD). An investor who bought gold on Akshaya Tritiya last year would have seen the value of his investment shoot up by 14.6 per cent. The question investors need to ask themselves is whether they should make a substantial investment in the yellow metal this Akshaya Tritiya, or go for a token purchase only after such a strong run up.
Positive drivers: Banking crisis, slowdown  
Despite the strong run up over the past year, gold may continue to perform in the current environment of uncertainty. The recent crisis among regional banks in the United States (US) sent jitters through the financial system. “This crisis made the economic impact of higher interest rates apparent. More damage to the financial system could possibly be revealed in the near future,” says Ghazal Jain, fund manager, alternate investments, Quantum Asset Management Company.

Topics :Gold US Federal ReservePersonal Finance

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 8:57 PM IST

