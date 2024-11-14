Records for the ages: How vinyl became a hit among music lovers again

Public relations professional Sudesh Chawla and video editor Rahul Saha do not know each other but share one passion: Music and vinyl records.

Chawla admires Talat Mahmood and hosted an event in New Delhi in July to honour the late Bollywood and ghazal singer. “I’m quite fond of vintage records, especially LPs (long play) and EPs (extended play). My collection includes a stack of Hindi film and classical music gems such as ‘Guide’ and ‘Teesri Manzil’. I have a special place for a collection called ‘Talat Mahmood in Blue Mood’. The warmth and depth of his voice, captured on vinyl, is unparalleled,” says Chawla.

“I love acoustic tones and nostalgia...we Bongs (Bengalis) live for it,” say Saha, who inherited vinyl records from his uncles. “I have a rare LP of S D Burman called 'Dur kon probashe’. Another rare one is 'Dark side of the moon' by Pink Floyd.” The international vinyl records market was valued at $ 2.17 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth $ 4.5 billion by 2031, according to Verified Market Research, a consulting company. In an age of streaming audio, vinyl records remain popular because of sound quality and value associated with physical music formats.

"As a teenager, I would see LPs and EPs of songs at my relatives' and neighbours' homes – I was captivated,” says Kausar Firdausi, a journalist and part-time musician. “I still recall the album covers of films like ‘Sargam’, ‘Laila Majnu’, ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’.” "I find the quality of music is different – I wouldn't say better – but there is a certain warmth to the music which can never come in digital sound," says Piyush Jha, a vinyl collector, filmmaker and novelist in Mumbai. Jha compares the experience of vinyl record music to that of the Japanese tea ceremony. The whole process of loading an LP, to the crack of the tone-arm needle falling into place, makes the experience much more satisfying.

Indian collectors value certain LPs for their rarity, historical significance and cultural impact. Notable examples include The Beatles' Indian 78 RPM Releases and original Bollywood movie soundtracks from the 1950s to 1970s. Indian classical music LPs by maestros such as Ravi Shankar, Lata Mangeshkar and M S Subbulakshmi are in demand. If you are building a collection, decide your goal. Focus on genres and artists if you are buying records for music. If you're collecting for rarity, look for first pressings, limited editions, or records with historical significance. Original pressings and high-quality reissues often offer quality audio experience, especially for genres like jazz, classical, and rock.

Check if a record has scratches and scuffs. Vinyl records are graded on a scale from ‘mint’, ‘pristine’ to ‘poor’. Do a sound check for pops, skips or distortions. Vinyl records need proper storage (vertical and cool, dry places) to maintain quality. Investing in cleaning supplies and storing records in anti-static sleeves helps protect them long-term. Pagal Records in Hauz Khas Village in South Delhi, Vinyl World at New Gramophone House in Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi and Kala Ghoda Records, again in South Delhi, are places that sell LPs. BollywoodVinyl.in and MusicCircle.co.in are one of the largest online platforms for new and used records.

If you are in Mumbai, you can find them at Chor Bazar or Revolver Club. In Chennai, these are available at Rhythm and Drocer Records. In Kolkata, vintage vinyl records are available at Vibrations Store or Vinyl Street Store. The price of vintage vinyl records depends on rarity, condition, demand, and genre. Here’s an approximate breakdown: Common Vintage Records from popular Hindi film music such as Bollywood soundtracks from the 1970s-1980s, classical music, and commonly found Western music albums. These are often available in a price band of Rs 300-1,500. Rare records of music in Indian languages – Bollywood albums from the 1950s-1970s golden era included – cost Rs 1,500-Rs 5,000.

Rare international records may cost between Rs 5,000 and Rs 15,000 or more. These include rare international releases, limited-edition prints, and specific pressings (like Japanese imports or original US./UK pressings). First pressings, limited editions or autographed copies of artists like The Beatles, Pink Floyd, and Led Zeppelin in original pressings often command higher prices. And extremely rare or mint-condition records may even cost anywhere between Rs 15,000 – Rs 50,000+. Finally, special collector's editions or Museum-Quality Records cost upwards of Rs 50,000+. These records are often one-of-a-kind items or part of an exclusive collector's series. They're usually hard to come by in general resale markets and may be auctioned or sold through private collectors.