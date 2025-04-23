Reddit post sparks debate: Buy or rent amid Bengaluru's realty boom?

A Reddit post from a Bengaluru resident has reignited an age-old debate: whether to buy a property or stay put in a rented accommodation? While on one side there is a spiralling rent, on the other is the rising cost of owning a home.

The post, titled ‘Don’t let FOMO empty your wallet’, was shared in a popular real estate forum with over 37.3k members, named r/indianrealestate, where people discuss buying property in India.

The post recounts how the writer almost purchased a Rs 1.2 crore flat in East Bangalore but backed out after spotting red flags.

Despite living happily in a rented space for over six years with no loans, peer pressure led him to consider buying. The tipping point came when the builder’s claims didn’t match reality, discounts were being offered despite supposed full bookings, and legal concerns surfaced.

Ultimately, he decided to back off.

The cancellation wasn’t smooth, and he had to follow up “more than 100 times” before his booking amount was refunded. The post drew hundreds of likes and comments on similar stories from users.

Also Read

One wrote, “Every time I delay buying a flat, I feel like I’ve delayed the stress of a Rs 1 crore loan.”

Another Redditor shared his experience: “2011 – Moved to Bangalore… Identified a 3BHK in JP Nagar for Rs 96L. 2016 – Same property: Rs 1.3Cr.”

According to Anarock research, the key micro markets of Bengaluru are seeing price rise of about 4-5 per cent per quarter and 15 to 25 per cent yearly per sq. feet in real estate. Below is the detailed table with names and average price changes in different areas.

Avg. Residential Prices across Key Micro Markets in Bengaluru (INR/sq ft) Micro Markets Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Avg Quarterly % Change Yearly % Change Electronic City 5,750 6,200 6,450 6,600 6,800 4.31% 18.26% Whitefield 7,800 8,600 8,950 9,350 9,700 5.63% 24.36% Sarjapur Road 8,650 9,300 9,700 10,150 10,500 4.98% 21.39% Thanisandra Main Road 7,350 8,100 8,400 8,650 8,850 4.80% 20.41% Mysore Road 6,350 6,800 7,000 7,200 7,350 3.74% 15.75%

Source: ANAROCK Research

Can homebuyers expect a correction?

Talking about rising prices and whether to buy, wait, or rent, Alay Razvi, Managing Partner at Accord Juris, says while a price correction is unlikely, price stabilisation is visible.

“If it’s a long-term investment, now could be a good time, provided the project is solid and transparent. But whether to buy, wait, or rent should depend on your financial readiness, not FOMO,” he said.

Tips for Homebuyers

And if you have already made up your mind about buying, G Madhusudhana, Partner at IndusLaw, advises buyers to stick with RERA-registered projects.

“It offers legal protection, fair contracts, and compensation in case of delays. Always verify the title, the developer’s track record, and ensure the Occupancy Certificate (OC) is there.”