Reliance Retail, SBI Cards collaborate to launch Reliance SBI credit card

SBI launched a credit card in collaboration with Reliance Retail for shopping at Reliance Retail outlets. These cards are available in two variants, Reliance SBI Card, and Reliance SBI Card PRIME

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Reliance SBI Credit Card

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 3:52 PM IST
SBI has joined hands with Reliance Retail to roll out Reliance SBI credit cards. This would be a collaboration between SBI and Reliance Retail's co-branded credit card, which will enable cardholders to shop at various Reliance retail outlets. The card is lifestyle-focused and provides a range of services with many advantages to cardholders with varied spending needs, right from mass to premium.

The card would be available in two variants, i.e., Reliance SBI Card, and Reliance SBI Card PRIME. According to the official statement, the Reliance SBI cardholder will get special benefits and other rewards which help them make transactions for goods from different departments like fashion and lifestyle, grocery, pharma, furniture, jewellery, electronics, and many more. The cardholders can also leverage several benefits of customised goods.

Reliance SBI card renewal fee
The renewal fee for Reliance SBI Card Prime is Rs 2,999 plus taxes, and for Reliance SBI Card is Rs 499 plus taxes. 

The Reliance SBI cardholders can also get a renewal fee waiver after reaching the milestone of spending Rs 3 lakh on Reliance SBI Card Prime and Rs 1 lakh on Reliance SBI Card.

The card is prepared from recycled plastic, and this has been introduced on the RuPay platform. 

Where to use Reliance SBI Cards?
The cardholders can use the Reliance SBI card for brands like Reliance Smart, Reliance Fresh Signature, Reliance Trends, JioMart, Ajio, Netmeds, Smart Bazaar, Urban Ladder, etc.

What do the companies have to say about Reliance SBI cards?
Director of Reliance Retail Limited, V Subramaniam, said in a statement that "Our co-branded credit card with SBI Card is one more step towards this commitment. We are excited to partner with SBI Card, a leader in the card industry, to offer Reliance SBI Card with a wide range of benefits, exclusive discounts, and rewards for shopping with us online and at all our stores. Together with SBI Card, we hope to continue to exceed expectations and bring joy to our customers."

The MD and CEO of SBI, Abhijit Chakravorty mentioned in his statement that the Reliance SBI Card is a holistic product, which is relevant for major consumer segments, and it is a powerful addition to the co-brand portfolio. 


He also stated that the credit card will become popular given the universal advantages it offers.

Topics :Indian state banksReliance RetailCredit cards

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 3:52 PM IST

