Rent hike clause valid even without registration? Here's what law says

Most residential rent agreements in India are signed for 11 months. But even during this period, tenants may need to pay a rent hike, if written in the contract.

Legal experts say rent escalation clauses can still be enforceable even if the agreement is not registered, especially when the tenant continues to occupy the property.

Why most rent agreements are for 11 months

The 11-month structure is largely driven by legal and cost considerations.

“Most residential rent agreements in India are drafted for 11 months to avoid mandatory registration under Section 17(1)(d) of the Registration Act, 1908, which compels registration of lease deeds, exceeding a one-year period,” said Alay Razvi, managing partner, Accord Juris.

Registration involves stamp duty and sub-registrar fees. So, shorter agreements help parties avoid these additional costs while keeping the arrangement flexible. A similar practice is common across cities. “Lease deeds exceeding 11 months attract compulsory registration under the Registration Act, 1908. Limiting the duration to less than 12 months allows parties to avoid mandatory registration and related costs,” said Himesh Thakur, associate partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors. Can tenants refuse a rent hike? Experts say tenants generally cannot reject a rent increase if it was part of the agreed terms, even if the agreement is unregistered. “Landlords can enforce escalation clauses in unregistered agreements, as non-registration does not invalidate contractual terms for purposes like rent recovery,” Razvi said. If a tenant refuses to pay the revised amount, the landlord can issue a notice to terminate the tenancy or file a civil suit to recover rent arrears.

Refusing to pay the revised rent could also be treated as a contractual default. “If the parties had agreed to a rent escalation even under an unregistered agreement, refusal to pay the revised amount may be treated as a default,” Thakur said, adding that landlords may pursue recovery of dues or eviction depending on the circumstances. Rajiv Sharma, partner, Singhania & Co., said that rent agreements are also governed by the Contract Act and tenancy laws, meaning the agreed terms remain relevant even if the agreement itself was not registered. How escalation works in practice Consider a tenant renting an apartment at Rs 30,000 a month with a clause that increases the rent by Rs 2,000 after the first 11 months. If the tenant continues living in the property beyond the term, the rent would rise to Rs 32,000 according to the agreed escalation.

“Continued occupation usually indicates that the tenant has accepted the revised rent,” Thakur said. Razvi gave a similar example where rent rises automatically after the first year if the tenant continues to stay, making the higher amount payable. Precautions for tenants and landlords Experts say both sides should record key terms clearly to avoid disputes later. · Clearly mention rent amount, escalation and duration · Specify security deposit, maintenance charges and notice period · Keep proper records of rent payments and communication · Consider registering the agreement to avoid evidentiary issues “Both parties should clearly record key terms such as rent amount, escalation, security deposit and duration of tenancy,” Thakur said.