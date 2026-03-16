Plunge in gold ETF inflows: Make staggered entry with 5-year-plus horizo

Net inflows into gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) fell 78 per cent month-on-month to about ₹5,255 crore in February 2026, down from a record ₹24,039 crore in January. Experts say gold may consolidate in the near term, but could move higher over the medium to long term.

January saw exceptionally strong inflows. “This was because investors were hedging geopolitical risks and central bank policy uncertainty,” says Manav Modi, commodities analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Such elevated inflows are difficult to sustain.

Profit booking also weighed on flows. “Profit-booking after a strong rally in gold prices reduced fresh inflows,” says Niranjan Avasthi, senior vice-president, Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

Rahul Khetawat, fund manager, 360 ONE Asset, is of the view that the correction in gold prices from the January highs was a major reason for the steep decline in inflows.

A shift towards equities diverted money away from gold in February. “Higher short-term bond yields and a stronger dollar also reduced the immediate appeal of gold ETFs for tactical investors,” says Modi.

Several positive drivers