Rising prices, reasonable valuations augur well for returns from housing

The real estate market started rebounding from the latter half of 2021. According to Vimal Nadar, head of research, Colliers India, “A significant portion of the sales growth during this period can be ascribed to the release of pent-up demand from 2020 and the first half of 2021, due to the pandemic.” Nadar also points out that the sustained sales momentum thereafter was owing to the desire for homeownership that intensified during the pandemic.

Prices stagnated across the country from 2015-16 and witnessed a correction during the Covid-19 pandemic. “These developments reshaped the relationship between property prices and purchasing power, thereby enhancing affordability. In India, which has considerable housing shortage, such conditions typically spur demand,” says Pankaj Kapoor, founder and managing director, Liases Foras.