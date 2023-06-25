Money can't be accepted once booking annulled

Upon coming across a press notice declaring that his house would be auctioned, Devendra paid another instalment of Rs 4,000. He also lodged a consumer complaint with the Jodhpur District Commission.

On December 29, 2004, Devendra Kumar applied to the Rajasthan Housing Board for a house under the Gharonda Scheme. Along with his application, he paid the required fee of Rs 2,500. However, he delayed the subsequent payment of Rs 3,000 for the seed money by a month. The Board issued an allotment letter for a house in Alwar on May 27, 2005. It instructed Devendra to deposit an additional Rs 8,533 within a month. Since Devendra could not afford the entire amount, he initially deposited only Rs 4,000.