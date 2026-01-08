Rohit Sharma's wife buys Rs 26.30 crore flat in Mumbai's Prabhadevi

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, recently bought an apartment in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi for Rs 26.30 crore, property registration documents show.

The transaction was registered in December 2025, according to documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra.

Property details from registration records

The apartment is located in Ahuja Towers, a residential high-rise in Prabhadevi.

As per the IGR records reviewed by Square Yards, the flat has a carpet area of 2,760.40 sq ft, or 256.45 sq metres. The purchase includes three car parking spaces.

The deal involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 1.31 crore and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

Rohit Sharma’s home in the same building Rohit Sharma also owns an apartment in Ahuja Towers, according to a report by GQ India. The 37-year-old cricketer’s flat is located on the 29th floor of the building and offers a 270-degree view of the Arabian Sea. Housing.com values the apartment at around Rs 30 crore. The property is spread across about 6,000 square feet, the listing shows. Why Prabhadevi sees big-ticket property deals Prabhadevi lies close to several of Mumbai’s major commercial areas and has become a sought-after residential pocket for affluent buyers. The neighbourhood is connected by roads such as the Western Express Highway, Senapati Bapat Marg and Dr Annie Besant Road. It also has access to the Prabhadevi Railway Station on the Western Line and the Bandra–Worli Sea Link, which links the northern and southern parts of the city.