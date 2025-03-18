Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20 lakh: Professionals see 93% pay hike after upskilling

Professionals who upskilled in high-demand fields like AI, Data Science, and Machine Learning have witnessed remarkable salary hikes, with early-career professionals seeing a 139% increase, mid-career professionals receiving a 93% hike, and even senior professionals earning an average of 41% more, according to the latest Career Progression Report 2024-25 by Great Learning, an edtech company.

The report, which surveyed 1,000 alumni of Great Learning’s programs, reveals that 80% of professionals experienced a positive career shift within two years of completing their upskilling, with 74% receiving promotions or transitioning to new roles. A significant outcome of this career growth has been a doubling of professionals in leadership positions and an 80% increase in team management roles, highlighting the transformative potential of upskilling.

The study also revealed that professionals are prioritizing long-term career growth over short-term salary hikes, with 87% of respondents stating they upskilled for career progression rather than immediate financial gains. The growing demand for skills in emerging fields is evident, as professionals increasingly focus on staying relevant in the face of tech disruptions.

The report further reinforces the impact of upskilling on advancing the careers of professionals across levels, with 80% reporting positive career shifts, including promotions, salary increases, or successful career transitions over time, post-upskilling in high-value domains like AI/ML and Data Science.

Looking at a shorter time frame of 2 years post-upskilling, 74% of professionals received a promotion or transitioned to new roles, among which 69% successfully moved into new roles either within their current organization or with a new employer, while 31% reported significant enhancements in their existing roles.

The transformative impact of upskilling is evident in the career trajectory of professionals, with 2 in 3 moving up the career ladder. Many professionals who began as individual contributors have successfully transitioned into leadership or team management positions post upskilling.

The study also revealed that post upskilling, the number of professionals in leadership roles doubled, and team management positions grew by 80%. This growth reflects how acquiring skills in Data Science, AI, and ML is enabling professionals to transition into managerial and strategic leadership roles, empowering them to navigate and lead teams effectively in a technology-driven dynamic environment.

The report found that professionals in the early stages of their careers, typically with 0-3 years of experience, are experiencing remarkable growth with an average salary hike of 139%. For professionals in their mid-career stages, with 3-8 years of experience, the increase remains substantial at 93%. Similarly, for mid-to-senior professionals, with 8-12 years of experience, the average salary hike received is around 50%, and for senior professionals with over 12 years of experience, the average is 41%.

Career transition emerged as a key motivator, with 60% of professionals pursuing upskilling to either shift into new roles or remain relevant in their fields. Among these, 65% were early- to mid-career professionals, using upskilling as a strategic path to better career outcomes. 22% of professionals pursued upskilling driven by a personal interest in emerging domains such as Data Science and AI. Only 13% of professionals upskilled to enhance salary potential, indicating a larger shift towards learners prioritising securing roles in high-demand domains over the allure of short-term salary hikes. These insights indicate that professionals are increasingly prioritizing career security and long-term growth over immediate salary hikes​.

"Learners who invested time and effort in upskilling in the last few years are the ones who will gain the most as hiring activity recovers. As businesses increasingly invest in AI across their businesses, professionals who upskill to drive this wave will be in high demand. The report's findings are a testament to why professionals should take charge of their career growth and view upskilling not just as a choice but as a lifelong strategy for success," said Hari Krishnan Nair, Co-Founder of Great Learning.

The study further reveals that investing in upskilling (particularly in high-growth domains like Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning) yields immediate practical benefits, with 72% of alumni actively applying their newly acquired skills in their current roles. Beyond technical capabilities, 82% of professionals reported increased confidence in navigating the evolving job market after completing their programs. As organizations prioritize digital transformation, professionals who upskilled two or three years ago are now reaping the benefits, positioning themselves as invaluable assets in a competitive job market.