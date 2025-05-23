MMR leads office rent boom as rents soar 22%; Hyderabad, NCR follow closely

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has emerged as the most expensive commercial market in India, with rental values soaring 28% - from Rs 131 per sq. ft. in 2022 to Rs 168 in 2025, shows data analysed by property consulting firm Anarock. Prime micro-markets like Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Lower Parel, and Andheri East continue to attract top-tier demand from finance, IT/ITeS, and startup sectors.

From 2022 to 2025, a powerful post-pandemic rebound has fuelled consistent and growing demand for premium workspaces—especially in hotspots like the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi NCR, and Hyderabad.

Despite global macroeconomic upheavals and uncertainties, India’s commercial real estate market remains on a remarkable upswing, as per Anarock Rental values are showing healthy growth across major metros as businesses push harder for a full-fledged return to office life.

Top Performing Cities in Commercial Rental Growth (after MMR)

Delhi NCR: Registered a strong rise from Rs 92 to Rs 110/sq. ft. (20%) – driven primarily by infrastructure projects and rising demand in Noida and Gurugram.

Hyderabad: The city saw notable growth in office rental values – a 24.1% increase over four years - benefiting from its affordability, proactive government policies, and its thriving IT corridor.

Also Read

Bangalore: The tech capital saw a 15.8% increase, with Whitefield, ORR, and Electronic City continuing to attract global occupiers.

Pune & Chennai: These showed only moderate rental growth of 11.1% and 9.1% respectively, mirroring the steady but controlled growth in their IT/ITES and industrial sectors. Commercial Rental Trends (Rs/sq. ft./month) These showed only moderate rental growth of 11.1% and 9.1% respectively, mirroring the steady but controlled growth in their IT/ITES and industrial sectors.

“Notably the US, which is seeing considerable business policy uncertainty, accounts for 45% of total office space leasing in India – ahead of all other countries,” said Peush Jain, MD - Commercial Leasing & Advisory, ANAROCK Group. “In Mumbai, US-based banks contribute as much as 48% of BFSI leasing. American companies’ appetite for prime Indian Grade A office spaces remains undiminished.”

Rental Yield & Investor Confidence

Steady growth in commercial office rentals is improving rental yields, particularly in cities like Hyderabad and Delhi NCR, where capital values remain competitive. With REITs gaining traction and office absorption back to pre-pandemic levels, investor sentiment in the commercial space remains optimistic despite global headwinds.

Sector Outlook

“The overall sentiment in India’s commercial real estate (CRE) market remains resilient and optimistic,” said Peush Jain. “The future of work in India is not remote but reimagined. The hybrid work model has matured - not as a shift away from offices, but as a strategic blend of physical and flexible spaces. This evolution has ensured a strong leasing pipeline, particularly in tech parks, co-working hubs, and SEZs.

As demand continues to outpace supply in prime micro-markets and India ramps up its stature as a global outsourcing powerhouse, rental values will continue to rise consistently.