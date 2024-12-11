Delhi air quality improves a bit; AQI drops to 207, some areas 'moderate'

Delhi’s average air quality remained in the “poor” category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 207 at 8 a.m. on Wednesday from 224 on Tuesday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, some areas reported “moderate” air quality in the city.

Air quality across Delhi

According to the CPCB, the AQI at 8 a.m. was:

• 204 at ITO,

• 211 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium,

• 206 at Patparganj,

• 227 at Anand Vihar, and

• 206 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Some locations recorded a ‘moderate’ AQI:

• Lodhi Road at 141,

• Chandni Chowk at 182,

• North Campus DU at 160,

• CRRI Mathura Road at 191, and

• Pusa IMD at 134.

Grap-IV restrictions eased

Previously, the Supreme Court had allowed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to scale down air pollution measures in Delhi from Grap Stage IV to Stage II, citing improved air quality over the past week.

The court, however, had emphasised that Stage III restrictions should be reinstated if the AQI exceeds 350, and Stage IV measures must be reimposed if it surpasses 400.

Understanding AQI levels and their health impact

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a critical measure of air pollution and its potential health effects. Here is a breakdown of AQI levels:

• 0–50 (Good): Clean air with minimal or no health risks.

• 51–100 (Satisfactory): Acceptable air quality with limited health concerns.

• 101–200 (Moderate): Sensitive groups may experience mild discomfort.

• 201–300 (Poor): Pollution levels may harm vulnerable populations, including children and the elderly.

• 301–400 (Very Poor): High health risks, particularly for individuals with pre-existing conditions.

• 401–450 (Severe): Adverse effects on the general population, leading to respiratory problems.

• 450+ (Severe Plus): Hazardous conditions with severe health impacts for everyone.

Key measures in Grap Stages III and IV

• Ban on entry of trucks carrying non-essential goods unless using CNG, LNG, or BS-VI diesel.

• Prohibition of BS-IV or lower diesel-powered medium and heavy goods vehicles, except for essential services.

• Restrictions on non-essential light commercial vehicles entering Delhi.

• Suspension of all construction and demolition activities, including public infrastructure projects.

The court has suggested incorporating certain Stage III measures into the current Stage II restrictions as a precautionary measure.