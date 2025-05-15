Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Up to 9% interest rates: FD rates in may, small fin banks lead

Up to 9% interest rates: FD rates in may, small fin banks lead

In May 2025, small finance banks are offering the highest FD interest rates, with NorthEast Small Finance Bank leading at 9%. Explore the best rates across small finance, private, public, and foreign

Fixed Deposit
These rates are significantly higher than what most large commercial banks offer, making small finance banks an appealing choice. | File Image
Amit Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 5:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Fixed deposits (FDs) remain a popular investment option among risk-averse savers, offering guaranteed returns over a fixed period. According to data compiled by Policybazaar.com, in May 2025, small finance banks continue to offer the most attractive interest rates on FDs. Below are the best FD rates offered by the banks across the sectors and a table containing detailed rates on different tenures.
 
Small finance banks FD rates
 
For investors seeking the highest returns, NorthEast Small Finance Bank tops the list, offering up to 9 per cent for general depositors for the tenure of 18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days. Following closely is Unity Small Finance Bank, providing 8.60 per cent on 1001 days deposits. Suryoday Small Finance Bank secures the third spot with 8.60 per cent on a tenure of 5 years.
 
These rates are significantly higher than what most large commercial banks offer, making small finance banks an appealing choice for those looking to earn more interest on their principal amount  ALSO READ: Senior citizens still getting 8%+ FD rates despite repo rate cut, see where 
 
Below is the detailed table of the small finance banks’ interest rates and the tenures they’re offering.
 
Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
Bank Name

Also Read

Indian Bank launches 2 new fixed deposit schemes, ends two other plans

New FD from Union Bank offers 6.75% Interest + Free Rs 5 lakh health cover

Senior citizens still getting 8%+ FD rates despite repo rate cut, see where

IndusInd Bank increases FD rates: up to 8.25% for senior citizens

Kotak Bank, Axis cut fixed deposit rates again, offer up to 7.65 % interest

 Interest Rates (p.a.)
Highest slab
1-year tenure (%)
3-year tenure (%)
5-year tenure (%)
% Tenure
SMALL FINANCE BANKS
AU Small Finance Bank 7.75 18 months 7.00 7.50 7.25
Equitas Small Finance Bank 8.05 888 days 7.90 7.75 7.25
ESAF Small Finance Bank 7.75 444 days 5.00 6.25 6.00
Jana Small Finance Bank 8.20 5 years 7.50 8.05 8.20
NorthEast Small Finance Bank 9.00 18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days 7.00 8.75 8.00
Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.60 5 years 7.90 8.40 8.60
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 8.05 18 months 7.90 7.20 7.20
Unity Small Finance Bank 8.60 1001 days 7.25 8.15 8.15
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 8.25 2 years to 3 years 6.25 8.25 7.75
 
  Private banks FD rates
 
Among private sector banks, SBM Bank stands out by offering 8.05 per cent for a tenure of above 18 months to less than 2 years and 3 days. DCB and IndusInd Bank follow with 7.75 per cent on tenures of 15 months to less than 21 months and 15 months to 16 months, respectively. RBL and Yes Bank also offer competitive returns, with rates of 7.75 and 7.50 per cent, respectively.
 
Below is the detailed table of the private banks’ interest rates and the tenures they’re offering.
 
Bank Name
 Interest Rates (p.a.)
Highest slab
1-year tenure (%)
3-year tenure (%)
5-year tenure (%)
% Tenure PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS Axis Bank 7.05 15 months to less than 2 years 6.70 6.90 6.90 Bandhan Bank 7.75 1 year 7.75 7.25 5.85 City Union Bank 7.25 365 days 7.25 7.00 6.25 CSB Bank 7.40 13 months 5.00 5.75 5.75 DBS Bank 7.15 376 days to less than 2 years 7.00 6.50 6.50 DCB Bank 7.75 15 months to less than 16 months 7.10 7.25 7.25 Federal Bank 7.15 444 days 6.75 6.90 6.90 HDFC Bank 7.05 15 months to less than 21 months 6.60 6.90 6.75 ICICI Bank 7.05 18 months to 2 years 6.70 6.90 6.90 IDFC FIRST Bank 7.25 400 days to 500 days 6.25 6.25 6.00 IndusInd Bank 7.75 15 months to 16 months 7.50 7.25 7.10 Jammu & Kashmir Bank 7.30 888 days 7.00 6.75 6.50 Karur Vysya Bank 7.50 444 days 7.00 7.00 7.00 Karnataka Bank 7.15 555 days 7.00 6.50 6.50 Kotak Mahindra Bank 7.10 391 days to 23 months 6.80 6.90 6.20 RBL Bank 7.75 500 days 7.50 7.50 7.10 SBM Bank India 8.05 Above 18 months to less than 2 years 3 days 7.40 7.30 7.75 South Indian Bank 7.15 1 year 7 days 6.80 6.50 6.00 Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 7.30 400 days (TMB400) 7.25 6.50 6.50 YES Bank 7.50 12 months 1 day to 5 years 7.00 7.50 7.50
 
Public sector banks FD rates
 
Public sector banks offer comparatively lower returns. For example, the Central  Bank of India provides 7.50 per cent on a 3333-day FD,  followed by the Bank of Maharashtra and Canara Bank, both offering 7.25 per cent per annum on the tenure of 366 days and 444 days respectively.
 
Below is the detailed table of the public banks’ interest rates and the tenures they’re offering.
 
PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
Bank of Baroda 7.10 444 days – BoB Square Drive Deposit Scheme 6.80 7.00 6.80
Bank of India 7.05 1 year 7.05 6.50 6.00
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fund review: HDFC Large Cap Fund

Premium

Beyond the bag: How this luxury item is more than just an accessory

CGHS got a digital makeover: How it helps beneficiaries in health care

Premium

Pharma, health care funds: Ignore correction, stay invested for long haul

Update your EPFO KYC information and save time and trouble: Here's how

Topics :Fixed DepositFD ratesBS Web Reportssmall finance bank

First Published: May 15 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story