HDFC Bank revises Imperia eligibility norms: New TRV rule from October

HDFC Bank has revised the eligibility criteria for its premium Imperia banking programme, with a new requirement for maintaining a higher total relationship value (TRV). The change will come into effect from 1 October 2025, and the bank has started informing customers through email communication.

New eligibility criteria

Imperia, one of HDFC Bank’s flagship premium offerings, will now require customers to maintain a TRV of at least Rs 1 crore at a ‘Group’ level to remain eligible. This new option has been introduced in addition to the existing criteria.

Currently, a customer can continue enjoying Imperia privileges by meeting any one of the following:

Maintain a minimum average quarterly balance of Rs 15 lakh in the current account.

Maintain a minimum average monthly balance of Rs 10 lakh in the savings account.

Maintain a combined average monthly balance of Rs 30 lakh across savings, current accounts and fixed deposits with the bank. What is TRV? Total relationship value is a measure of the overall business a customer and their linked group bring to the bank. It goes beyond just deposits and includes investments and borrowings. The TRV is calculated at the customer ID or group ID level and includes: Balances in savings, current accounts and fixed deposits.

Value of mutual funds and investment products purchased through the bank.

20 per cent of the outstanding value of retail loans availed through the bank.

20 per cent of demat account holdings with HDFC Bank.

Premiums paid on insurance policies purchased through the bank. This structure allows family members or closely linked accounts under the same group ID to pool balances and meet the threshold collectively.