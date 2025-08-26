Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Delaying term insurance? Premiums jump nearly 50% in just five years

Delaying term insurance? Premiums jump nearly 50% in just five years

Buying term cover in your 30s instead of 20s can inflate costs steeply, with premiums rising up to 50% in five years and adding lakhs to your long-term outgo

Term Insurance
Term Insurance
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 4:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Buying a term insurance plan early in life is not just about securing financial protection sooner, it is also about saving significantly on premiums. Data from Policybazaar shows that even a short delay in purchasing cover can mean paying much more, every month, for decades.
 

Premiums rise with age

Term insurance pricing is linked directly to age. The older you are when you buy the policy, the higher the risk for the insurer, and therefore the higher the premium. For instance, a male salaried non-smoker seeking a Rs 1 crore cover for 30 years under regular monthly pay will see a sharp jump:
 
  • At age 25: premiums start as low as Rs 699/month (Bajaj Allianz eTouch) 
  • At age 30: the range is Rs 881–Rs 1,088/month 
  • At age 35: the range escalates to Rs 1,307–Rs 1,527/month
 
Take ICICI Prudential’s iProtect Smart Plus plan. The premium is Rs 972/month at age 30, but jumps to Rs 1,426/month at age 35. That’s a 47 per cent increase in just five years.
 

What experts say

According to Varun Agarwal, head of term insurance at Policybazaar, “In one’s 20s, premiums rise gradually by around 3-4 per cent each year. In the 30s, especially closer to age 35–40, the yearly increase steepens to about 6-8 per cent. These are broad averages; actual increases vary across insurers and policy terms.”
 
He adds that the curve accelerates with age.
 
“The increase is noticeably sharper once you cross into your mid-30s and beyond. Insurers price policies based on mortality risk, which rises non-linearly with age. They jump faster at higher ages as the probability of health issues or mortality increases,” Agarwal explains.
 

Other factors at play

Age sets the base premium, but insurers also look at other underwriting factors.
 
“Tobacco use, for instance, typically makes premiums 1.5 times higher than for non-smokers,” says Agarwal. Health metrics such as BMI, blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, and family medical history also matter. Occupation and lifestyle are factored in too, risky jobs or hobbies may attract extra loadings, while women and non-smokers often benefit from lower rates.
 

Calculation: 25 vs 35

If you buy at 25 instead of 35, the difference compounds over three decades.
 
  • At 25 (ICICI iProtect Smart Plus): Rs 740/month, Rs 2.66 lakh total over 30 years 
  • At 35 (ICICI iProtect Smart Plus): Rs 1,426/month, Rs 5.13 lakh total over 30 years 
  • That’s an extra outgo of Rs 2.47 lakh simply for waiting ten years.

Bottom line

Delaying a term insurance purchase means locking yourself into higher costs for decades. As Agarwal points out, the increase is gradual in your 20s but becomes much steeper from your 30s onward. For young earners, the earlier the policy is bought, the lighter the long-term burden on the wallet.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HDFC Bank revises Imperia eligibility norms: New TRV rule from October

SBI credit card protection cover to cost less, new benefits kick in Sept 16

DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025: Guide to bidding, payment, what's on offer

Opted for UPS and thinking of going back to NPS?Here's all you need to know

Failing to report Dream11/RummyCircle income? You could face 200% penalty

Topics :term Insurance planTerm insuranceBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story