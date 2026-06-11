Salary decides the appeal of a job offer but once you start working, the amount that actually comes into your bank account is much lower than expected.

This confusion happens because most people do not fully understand how salary is structured.

Terms like cost to company (CTC), in-hand salary, basic salary, leave encashment and gratuity are commonly used but not always clearly explained.

This article breaks down all these concepts in simple language so that anyone, even without a finance background, can understand how salary works in India today.

What is a basic salary?

It is the core and fixed part of your salary, forming the foundation of your entire pay structure. It is the amount you earn before adding any allowances (like HRA or bonuses) and before deductions (like tax or PF).

In simple terms, basic salary is the guaranteed portion of your income — the part that remains constant every month regardless of performance incentives or extra benefits. Typically, basic salary is: 40-50 per cent of your CTC However, under the new Code on Wages: Basic salary must be at least 50 per cent of total CTC This is a major change introduced to: Improve employee benefits

Increase retirement savings

Ensure fair salary structures Why basic salary is important Basic salary shapes many other components: PF is calculated on basic

Gratuity is based on basic

Leave encashment depends on basic

HRA is linked to basic What is cost to company? CTC is the total annual amount that a company spends on an employee. It is the full salary package offered to you, but it is not the amount you receive.

CTC includes: Basic salary

Allowances (HRA, travel, etc.)

Bonuses

Employer contributions like PF

Gratuity

Insurance and other benefits In simple terms, CTC is the company’s cost, not your income. For example, if your CTC is ₹10 lakh per year, a portion of this amount is not paid directly to you. It includes benefits and contributions made on your behalf. Why CTC is different from in-hand salary Many people assume that their CTC is what they will earn monthly. This is not true. Your in-hand salary (take-home salary) is the amount that gets credited to your bank account after all deductions.

To simply understand, here is the formula: In-hand salary = CTC – deductions – non-cash components Deductions include: Income tax (TDS)

Employee PF contribution

Professional tax Non-cash components include: Employer PF contribution

Gratuity

Insurance

Other allowances and components Because of these factors, your take-home salary is usually 15-20 per cent lower than your CTC. What is in-hand salary? Also called take-home salary, it is the actual amount credited to your bank account every month after all deductions. While CTC reflects your total salary package, in-hand salary is what you receive after subtracting taxes, employee PF contributions, professional tax (where applicable) and other deductions.

In simple terms: In-hand salary = gross salary – deductions It is usually lower than your CTC because CTC also includes components like employer PF contribution, gratuity, insurance and other benefits that are not paid directly to you. Example Suppose your monthly gross salary is ₹75,000 and deductions are: Employee PF: ₹3,600

Professional Tax: ₹200

TDS: ₹4,000 Total deductions = ₹7,800 In-hand salary = ₹75,000 – ₹7,800 = ₹67,200 Hence, this ₹67,200 is your monthly take-home pay. Understanding your in-hand salary is important because it tells you how much you actually have available for expenses, savings and investments.

Leave encashment: Getting paid for unused leaves Leave encashment means converting unused paid leaves into money. Employees are entitled to paid leaves every year. If you do not use them: You may receive payment for those unused leaves

This is called leave encashment

When Do You Get It?

At resignation

At retirement

Sometimes annually (depending on company policy) How is it calculated? It is usually based on: Basic salary

Dearness allowance (if applicable) If you have unused leave days, the company pays you the equivalent salary amount. For example: Suppose an employee has: Basic salary: ₹30,000 per month

Unused earned leaves: 15 days Step 1: Calculate per day salary

Most companies calculate daily salary by dividing monthly basic salary by 30: 30,000 ÷30 = ₹1,000 per day Step 2: Calculate leave encashment formula Leave encashment = Per Day Salary × Unused Leave Days So, 1,000 × 15 = ₹15,000 Why leave encashment matters Leave encashment is: A hidden financial benefit

A reward for not using all leaves It is also part of retirement benefits in many companies. Important: Some companies use 26 days (working days) instead of 30

Calculation is usually based on Basic Salary (sometimes Basic + DA)

Paid during resignation, retirement, or as per company policy Gratuity, reward for long-term service Gratuity is a lump sum benefit paid by an employer as a reward for long-term service, traditionally after five years of continuous employment. It is calculated based on your last drawn basic salary and years of service, making it an important retirement benefit.

Under the new labour rules, gratuity could become more beneficial for employees. Since basic wages are expected to make up to at least 50 per cent of total salary, gratuity calculations may be based on a higher salary component, potentially increasing payouts. This may slightly reduce in-hand pay due to higher statutory contributions, but improves long-term savings. Another major change is for fixed-term employees, who may now become eligible for gratuity after one year of service on a pro-rata basis, extending this benefit to more workers than before. In short, the new rules aim to make gratuity more inclusive and potentially more rewarding for employees.

Suppose an employee has: Basic salary: ₹50,000 per month

Years of service: 10 years Gratuity is calculated as: Gratuity=15/26 × 50,000 × 10 Gratuity payable = ₹2.88 lakh (approx.) If higher basic wages apply under the new labour rules, this gratuity amount could increase further. FAQs Is CTC the same as in-hand salary? No. CTC is your total salary package, while in-hand salary is what you receive after deductions. Why is in-hand salary lower than CTC? Because CTC includes deductions and non-cash benefits like PF, gratuity, insurance and taxes. Why is basic salary important? Basic salary affects key benefits like PF, gratuity, HRA and leave encashment.